Grossmont Union High School District board approves new immigration enforcement response guidelines

In a close vote Thursday night, the Grossmont Union High School District board of trustees established new protocols for responding to immigration enforcement actions at district schools.

After months of heated discussion, the board made several changes to the district’s existing policy .

The new policy lays out clear steps for teachers and staff if immigration enforcement officers show up at schools.

Staff will direct officers to an administrator and superintendent designee, who are then required to review the officers’ ID. The designee can consult with legal counsel or challenge the validity of any warrant.

The policy also states the district will not share student or family information with agents without a warrant, subpoena or court order.

The guidelines also lay out a plan if a student’s parent or guardian is detained or deported.

These details bring the school district into compliance with updated state education laws and guidelines regarding immigration enforcement.

State laws passed last year establish certain protections for students and their families. Federal agents are required to provide a judicial warrant, judicial subpoena or court order to access school classrooms or student information.

Other school districts in San Diego county, including La Mesa Spring Valley School District and San Diego Unified School District , have taken steps to comply with these laws and guidelines.

The trustees’ decision to revise the policy follows widespread reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining parents near schools. KPBS reported on immigration enforcement near schools in other districts .

The Grossmont trustees originally reviewed a resolution in November aimed at protecting immigrants in schools. The conservative majority would not second trustee Chris Fite’s motion to have it heard, so it died without a vote.

Clarissa McLaughlin graduated from West Hills High School. She attended the November meeting and expressed support for the new guidelines at Thursday’s meeting.

“It's important for the community to be involved in the schools and to make sure that students have their best chance at success,” McLaughlin said. “And part of that comes with knowing that they are safe and protected.”

In December, the trustees reviewed the school’s existing immigration policy and considered changes, but the revisions were tabled for further review.

On Thursday, the trustees discussed the policy revisions again. Trustees Jim Kelly and Gary Woods ultimately voted no.

“This is anarchy and this is insurrection,” Kelly said. “And I cannot support it.”

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Trustee Jim Kelly speaks during the board meeting on Jan. 15, 2026.

Kelly even tried to make a bet with other trustees that ICE wouldn’t show up at Grossmont Union schools this year. Trustee Robert Shield called Kelly out of order.

“This is not a forum for gambling,” Shield said.

Jay Steiger, a local resident and parent of students who graduated from the district, attended the meeting. He disagrees with Kelly’s position.

“You are potentially placing your students and staff at risk," Steiger said. "Because if you hope something doesn't happen and then it does, and you're not prepared, then bad things will happen.”

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Community member Jay Steiger speaks to trustees during public comment on Jan. 15, 2026.

The board’s four-member conservative majority often votes in a block. But this time, trustees Scott Eckert and Shield joined Fite to pass the measure.

“My goal during the whole endeavor was to work on this policy, to keep our focus on taking care of our students and achieve legal compliance, student safety and a sound operating policy,” Eckert said during the meeting.

Fite affirmed the need for the new policy.

“The bottom line is, this is good for students and it also reassures people in our community that ICE will not come here with their inappropriately trained people,” Fite said.

The district plans to provide staff training on responding to potential immigration enforcement moving forward.

