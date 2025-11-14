Grossmont Union High School District board majority blocks resolution addressing immigration enforcement

Audience members erupted with anger during the Grossmont Union High School District board meeting Thursday after the board's conservative majority refused to consider a resolution aimed at protecting immigrants in schools.

The resolution introduced by Trustee Chris Fite called for the district to provide resources and training regarding immigrant rights. Among other things, it would have created a website and hotline for the school community.

Students, teachers and community members rallied for the resolution before the school board meeting.

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Students, teachers and community members gathered to listen to speeches in support of the resolution before the board meeting on Nov. 13, 2025.

“The biggest thing for me right now is the needing for students here to be welcome and to feel safe, and I don’t feel like, with the current mindset of a lot of the board members, that’s something that can be done without a little bit of pressure,” said Lillian Zehnder, a senior at West Hills High School.

The resolution builds on existing school regulation and state law , which already requires schools to notify families of immigration enforcement on school campuses.

State law also establishes that student information and classrooms are protected from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and immigration enforcement. Federal agents are required to provide a judicial warrant or court order to access school classrooms.

It follows widespread reports in recent months of ICE agents detaining parents outside or near schools. KPBS reported on immigration enforcement near schools in other districts .

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Madeline McCurry-Schmidt, a local resident in East County, participated in the rally before the meeting on Nov. 13, 2025.

Carlos Perez, who comes from an immigrant family and graduated from Grossmont High School, also said such a resolution is needed in the current environment.

“What I learned here as far as sports, education, woodshop, I used those skills here to go back into the community and be productive,” Perez said. “Grossmont is great. I’m living proof of that … Let’s put politics aside, whether they’re here illegally or born here, let’s protect the children.”

Despite the community interest in Fite’s resolution, no one in the board’s four-member conservative majority would second his motion to have it heard. As a result, the resolution died without a vote

“Shame!” members of the public yelled. “Don’t forget you’re up in November.”

Amid the shouts, members of the board majority temporarily walked out of the meeting, followed by the superintendent and members of district staff. A short time later, everyone returned to finish the meeting.

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS The school board trustees and district leadership left the room, following public uproar at the meeting on Nov. 13, 2025.

Partisan clashes

The fireworks on Thursday are the latest example of the highly charged partisan atmosphere in the district.

KPBS reported on the board’s recent decisions to create “no-activity” zones at meetings and replace nine school librarians with one district position . The board has also faced allegations of violating the Brown Act by discussing district business outside of their regular meetings.

These board majority decisions, among others, mobilized the community to start a recall effort , targeting the four board members.

During their board member comments at the end of the meeting, members of the majority made attempts to explain themselves as well as castigate the audience for their protests.

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Shouts of anger and frustration filled the room after members of the board majority refused to consider the resolution on Nov. 13, 2025.

Trustee Scott Eckert said there were aspects of Fite’s resolution that he supported, but not enough for him to second the motion.

“I support the intent of that resolution,” Eckert said. “That said, though, I believe some of the initial resolutions were points that were taking the district outside of our role. They involved political advocacy, positions on federal immigration policy and public activism rather than on what I feel is the district’s responsibility — education, safety, operations and compliance.”

Trustee Jim Kelly used his speaking time to take aim at audience members.

“This is the most disrespectful crowd,” Kelly said. “You’re demonstrating the exact opposite of civil discourse, tolerance and inclusive-ism.”



Another resolution dies

Fite’s immigrant resolution was one of two he introduced on Thursday that died before a vote.

Fite’s second resolution was in response to a resolution the board majority passed at the October meeting in the wake of the September assassination of conservative activist and Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk. That resolution called for nonviolent civil discourse in schools and mourned Kirk’s death.

At that meeting, the board majority ignored a request by Fite and community members to amend the resolution to also recognize the assassination of Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman last summer .

So on Thursday, Fite introduced his own version of the resolution, which recognized Hortman and also called out acts of political violence carried out by right wing extremists. But he couldn’t get a second on that resolution either.

Finally, the board approved edits to its existing religious beliefs and customs policy , which previously raised students and staff’s concerns.

The initial policy changes loosened restrictions on where and when teachers could pray in schools. The board and superintendent reworked the revisions at the October board meeting, and the board came to a consensus on the edits last night.

“I personally don’t agree with it,” Zehnder said. “I think there is a lot of room for pressure and prejudice with teachers and students.”

Elaine Alfaro / KPBS Members of the public carried their signs into the meeting, many brought the signage to the podium during public comment on Nov. 13, 2025.

Student board member Sage Larsen took a stand with protestors, asking the board to listen to her peers.

“I would like you guys to remember these are people’s lives. This is their education,” Larsen said. “This is who will take care of you guys when guys are older. I would like you guys to recognize that we are the future, and if you don’t pour into us, there will be nothing to go back to.”

Fite said he would like to work on a revised resolution with Eckert. But given the current atmosphere, that remains to be seen.