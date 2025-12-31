Average San Diego County gas price at lowest year-end amount since 2020

At $4.471, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its lowest amount to end a year since 2020.

The average price has dropped 2.6 cents since Jan. 1, 2025, when it was $4.497, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is at its lowest amount since Dec. 23, 2024.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 26.7 cents lower than one month ago and 2.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

It has dropped $1.964 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price recorded its second consecutive increase following a run of five decreases in six days totaling 3.3 cents, rising a half- cent to $2.839. It is 1.5 cents less than one week ago, 16.6 cents lower than one month ago and 20.4 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $2.177 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"2025 wasn't a year of dramatic spikes or collapses — it was a year of rare stability," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Prices still followed a seasonal pattern, but they stayed confined to one of the narrowest ranges drivers have seen in years. When drivers look back, 2025 will stand out as one of the calmest years at the pump in modern history. That level of stability is unusual, and it may not be fully appreciated until volatility returns."