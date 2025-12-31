Storm forecast prompts Coronado shoreline closure, coastal advisories

With more rain in the forecast this week, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Wednesday issued a water-contact closure for the Coronado shoreline and announced additional beach management actions along the county coast.

County health officials said the Tijuana River was flowing into recreational ocean waters, prompting concern that sewage contamination could pose health risks. Officials urged beachgoers to avoid entering the ocean due to the potential for illness.

The Coronado shoreline will remain closed until testing and field observations confirm the water is safe.

Closures also remained in effect for Tijuana Slough and the shoreline from the International Border to Silver Strand Campground, as well as for the storm drain area located 250 feet north of 2540 East Mission Bay Drive. Those locations will stay closed until water samples meet public health standards.

Health officials also issued an advisory for Buena Vista Lagoon Outlet in Oceanside, where bacteria levels exceeded state health standards. Similar advisories remain in place for La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove and Avenida De La Playa at La Jolla Shores, where elevated bacteria levels may pose a health risk.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com, or call the 24-hour hotline at (619)338-2073.