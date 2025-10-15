ART21: ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY: Between Worlds

Premieres Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

The internationally acclaimed artists in “Between Worlds” work at intersections and crossroads using their artistic practices to make sense of complex histories of colonization and migration, find common ground between cultures, and break down divides that otherwise seem fixed.

Featuring artists Sophie Calle, Lubaina Himid, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, and Dyani White Hawk.

Credits: Directed by Bryan Chang and the Meerkat Media Collective production team.

