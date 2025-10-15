Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ART21: ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY: Between Worlds

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:43 PM PDT
An internationally acclaimed group of artists create paintings, beadwork, photographs and films to reveal the complex relationships between the communities and the cultures they move between. Viewers travel from Arles, France, to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with featured artists Sophie Calle, Dyani White Hawk, Lubaina Himid and Tuan Andrew Nguyen.

Premieres Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

The internationally acclaimed artists in “Between Worlds” work at intersections and crossroads using their artistic practices to make sense of complex histories of colonization and migration, find common ground between cultures, and break down divides that otherwise seem fixed.

Featuring artists Sophie Calle, Lubaina Himid, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, and Dyani White Hawk.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: Directed by Bryan Chang and the Meerkat Media Collective production team.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News