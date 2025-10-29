CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Everyone Is Wrong About Pie!

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Pie school is in session! Christopher Kimball shows off his tried-and-true recipe for pie pastry, then uses the crust to make a pumpkin pie with a caramelized pumpkin filling (and a splash of bourbon for good measure).

Joe Murphyhb / APT Pumpkin pie with a caramelized pumpkin filling (and a splash of bourbon for good measure)

Here's the recipe: 1 1/4 cups All-Purpose flour 1 tablespoon sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 8 tablespoons cold butter For a double crust pie, double the recipe. You can substitute vegetable shortening for up to half of the butter. It’ll have less flavor but will make the dough a bit easier to work with.

Everybody's Wrong About Pie Dough

We answer your questions about blind baking and investigate pie pan performance.

MILK STREET / APT MILK STREET answers your questions about blind baking and investigate pie pan performance.

Then, we ditch the pans altogether and make a freeform Three Berry Crostata.

Connie Miller / APT mixed berry crostata

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

