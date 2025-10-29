COOK'S COUNTRY: Chocolate Baked Delights

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On "Chocolate Baked Delights," test cook Ashley Moore bakes delicious Double-Chocolate Banana Bread for host Julia Collin Davison.

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the history of bananas in the United States and the recipes that came from them.

Sheila Jarnes / Sheila Jarnes Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews cold-brew coffee makers, and test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Brownie Cookies.

Steve Klise / Steve Klise Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Also Available On CREATE Channel:

6 a.m. 11/05/2025

9 a.m. 11/05/2025

1 p.m. 11/05/2025

9:30 p.m. 11/08/2025

