COOK'S COUNTRY: Chocolate Baked Delights

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
Test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Brownie Cookies.
Test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Brownie Cookies.

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On "Chocolate Baked Delights," test cook Ashley Moore bakes delicious Double-Chocolate Banana Bread for host Julia Collin Davison.

Test cook Ashley Moore (right) bakes delicious Double-Chocolate Banana Bread for host Julia Collin Davison.
Test cook Ashley Moore (right) bakes delicious Double-Chocolate Banana Bread for host Julia Collin Davison.

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the history of bananas in the United States and the recipes that came from them.

Double Chocolate Banana Bread
Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews cold-brew coffee makers, and test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Brownie Cookies.

Chocolate Brownie Cookies
Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Also Available On CREATE Channel:
6 a.m. 11/05/2025
9 a.m. 11/05/2025
1 p.m. 11/05/2025
9:30 p.m. 11/08/2025

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

