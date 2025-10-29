Give Now
The Day of The Dead (El Día De Muertos)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:20 PM PDT
The Day of the Dead offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.
APT
Watch Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Not available to stream

"The Day of The Dead (el Día De Muertos)" offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.

The Day of the Dead (El Dia De Muertos)

Filmed in Mexico, the program immerses viewers in the customs that accompany this traditional Mexican holiday.

It documents the participating families' joyful celebrations, from preparing food and making offerings to enjoying lively town music and adorning panteóns (cemeteries) with flowers — all in joyful celebration of loved ones who have departed.

Credit: Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
