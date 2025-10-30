FOYLE'S WAR: Season 6

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Thursdays Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sundays, Nov. 2 - 13 at Noon on KPBS TV

FOYLE'S WAR SEASONS 6-9 | Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 601 – “Plan of Attack” Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. + Encore Sunday, Nov. 2 at Noon on KPBS TV - April 1944. DS Milner's investigation of a transportation fraud sets in motion a series of events that brings Foyle back to the force. As Hastings hosts an ecumenical conference on the morality of continued Allied bombing, Foyle probes the suspicious death of a young cartographer from the Air Ministry office.

Episode 602 – “Broken Souls” Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. + Encore Sunday, Nov. 9 at Noon on KPBS TV - October 1944: At a psychiatric clinic treating troubled soldiers, the investigation of a doctor's murder turns up no shortage of suspects among the patients and staff. It also complicates Foyle's friendship with Dr. Josef Novak, the Polish refugee who heads the clinic.

Episode 603 – “All Clear” Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 p.m. + Encore Sunday, Nov. 16 at Noon on KPBS TV - May 1945: As all of Britain awaits the formal announcement of the war's end, Foyle reluctantly joins a committee preparing to keep public order during the celebration to come.

About The Series: In FOYLE'S WAR SEASONS 6-9, World War II rages across the English Channel and Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen, known for "Reckless," "GoldenEye") reluctantly remains on duty in his quiet English coastal town. The battle comes to Foyle in its own way as he probes war-related cases of murder, espionage, and treason with his driver Samantha "Sam" Stewart and Detective Sergeant Paul Milner. Mystery blends with history, moral complexity, and period atmosphere in this splendid British series, created by Anthony Horowitz (MIDSOMER MURDERS, MAGPIE MURDERS).

