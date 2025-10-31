Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

NATURE: The Pigeon Hustle

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:07 PM PDT
Pigeon flock in front of the London Bridge.
Fergus Gill / © Maramedia Ltd.
/
PBS
Pigeon flock in front of the London Bridge.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

With a world population of hundreds of millions, feral pigeons are our most familiar neighbors. They have been an ever-present companion to people for millennia, yet despite such familiarity, there’s still so much we don’t know about the remarkable, resilient pigeon.

NATURE: Preview of The Pigeon Hustle

Follow in the footsteps of London and New York’s pigeon flocks to uncover their secret world in NATURE "The Pigeon Hustle,"

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A pigeon flock on New York City’s “Avenue of the Americas” street sign.
Justin Purefoy / © Maramedia Ltd.
A pigeon flock on New York City’s “Avenue of the Americas” street sign.

With narration by comedian and actor Bobby Moynihan, witness the challenges of city life and how the humble pigeon has overcome them. Pigeons have a host of skills to help them thrive in cities, from their powerful vertical take-off to incredible navigation.

Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss

In the heart of London, a young pigeon faces fierce competition to find food across the city, even on the London Underground.

Pigeon on ledge in front of London’s Big Ben.
Fergus Gill / © Maramedia Ltd.
/
PBS
Pigeon on ledge in front of London’s Big Ben.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the pigeon gangs of New York City have learned their own tricks to find food, whether foraging in the middle of the night under the bright lights of Time Square or begging a meal from tourists and buskers in Central Park.

Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park

CREDITS: A production of Maramedia Ltd and The WNET Group in association with ORF, Arte G.E.I.E and Skyland Productions. The documentary is directed and written by Nigel Pope and Jackie Savery. Fiona Donaldson is producer. Cinematography by Fergus Gill and Justin Purefoy, and edited by Alex Broad. Narrated by Bobby Moynihan. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.

Profile of pigeon head.
Justin Purefoy / © Maramedia Ltd.
/
PBS
Profile of pigeon head.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News