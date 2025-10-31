Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

With a world population of hundreds of millions, feral pigeons are our most familiar neighbors. They have been an ever-present companion to people for millennia, yet despite such familiarity, there’s still so much we don’t know about the remarkable, resilient pigeon.

NATURE: Preview of The Pigeon Hustle

Follow in the footsteps of London and New York’s pigeon flocks to uncover their secret world in NATURE "The Pigeon Hustle,"

Justin Purefoy / © Maramedia Ltd. A pigeon flock on New York City’s “Avenue of the Americas” street sign.

With narration by comedian and actor Bobby Moynihan, witness the challenges of city life and how the humble pigeon has overcome them. Pigeons have a host of skills to help them thrive in cities, from their powerful vertical take-off to incredible navigation.

Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss

In the heart of London, a young pigeon faces fierce competition to find food across the city, even on the London Underground.

Fergus Gill / © Maramedia Ltd. / PBS Pigeon on ledge in front of London’s Big Ben.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the pigeon gangs of New York City have learned their own tricks to find food, whether foraging in the middle of the night under the bright lights of Time Square or begging a meal from tourists and buskers in Central Park.

Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park

CREDITS: A production of Maramedia Ltd and The WNET Group in association with ORF, Arte G.E.I.E and Skyland Productions. The documentary is directed and written by Nigel Pope and Jackie Savery. Fiona Donaldson is producer. Cinematography by Fergus Gill and Justin Purefoy, and edited by Alex Broad. Narrated by Bobby Moynihan. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.