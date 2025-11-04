Stream Seasons 1 - 6 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / watch Season 5 Fridays, Nov. 7 - 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KBPS TV with Encore Saturdays Nov. 8 - 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 (except "A Merry Bloody Christmas)

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES﻿ | ﻿Season 5 Premiere﻿ | Trailer

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Scared to Death" airs Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The owner of the Wilbury Amusement Park dies from a heart attack after claiming to have seen a ghost on the haunted-house ride. Shepherd suspects foul play when he finds what appear to be bite marks on the victim's neck.

"Bride Not to Be" airs Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The morning after her bachelorette party, a professional tennis player is found in the river wearing a wedding dress. Mike interviews the party attendees, while Sims informs the groom-to-be and his best man, but their stories don't add up.

"A Merry Bloody Christmas" airs Saturday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Mike and his team investigate the murder of a man dressed as Santa.

"Tontine" airs Friday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a middle-aged man dies of a heart attack while cycling up a mountain, his demise is thought to be from natural causes. But when Shepherd connects the death to another case involving an angry bull, the detectives suspect a killer is targeting the beneficiaries of a will.

© 2024 South Pacific Pictures ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Anna-Maree Thomas as Fee (Ophelia) in BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE: Stream Seasons 1 - 6 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.