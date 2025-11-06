Give Now
FRONTLINE: Drug War In Ecuador

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:03 PM PST
A still from FRONTLINE’s "Drug War in Ecuador."
Marcel Mettelsiefen/Duskwater
/
GBH
A still from FRONTLINE’s "Drug War in Ecuador."

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown. With rare access to gang recruits, police, politicians, and families caught in the crossfire, examining efforts to stem the violence and the human toll.

FRONTLINE: Drug War In Ecuador

FRONTLINE is investigative journalism that questions, explains and changes our world.

Credits: Directed by Marcel Mettelsiefen. Produced by Stephen Ellis. Marcel Mettelsiefen. Mayte Carrasco

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
