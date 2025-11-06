Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown. With rare access to gang recruits, police, politicians, and families caught in the crossfire, examining efforts to stem the violence and the human toll.

FRONTLINE: Drug War In Ecuador

Credits: Directed by Marcel Mettelsiefen. Produced by Stephen Ellis. Marcel Mettelsiefen. Mayte Carrasco

