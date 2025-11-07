The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

KPBS FM Broadcast: Nov. 27, 2025 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"Turkey Confidential" is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year’s guests include: Samin Nosrat (author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat"), Yossy Arefi (author of "Snacking Bakes"), Vivian Howard (chef and host of PBS’ KITCHEN CURIOUS), and Evan Kleiman (host of KCRV’s GOOD FOOD)

You can be part of the show too! Record your Thanksgiving question on your voice memo app and submit it or give us a call and leave a message at 800-537-5252.