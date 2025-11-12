KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Carlsbad's Prehistoric Volcano

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Encores Sunday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 (available to stream now before the broadcast with KPBS Passport)

Ken Kramer Ken visits the Bancroft House Museum, an historic East County Church, and our city's highest spot.

Did you know there was once an active volcano in Carlsbad? You can see the evidence if you know where to look. We pay a visit to the Bancroft House Museum, an historic East County Church, and our city's highest spot. Plus some historic video of the first day of Public Television in San Diego, things sent in by viewers and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 99 - Carlsbad’s Prehistoric Volcano

About The Series: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.