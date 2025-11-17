Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join us at Biobreak in Mexicali, a haven for recycling materials like shells and coffee grounds into remarkable products.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz explores the machinery that helps transform waste products into new products at Biobreak in Mexicali.

The tour is followed by a delectable dinner at the exquisite Imperial Garden Chinese restaurant, where we engage in a conversation with a Chinese-Mexican architect Pablo Chee. The artistically designed restaurant as well as the flavors served are simply legendary.

CROSSING SOUTH: Recycling and Chinese Food

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with KPBS+ ,a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz (right) talks with Pablo Chee, the half Chinese architect behind Imperial Garden chinese restaurant in Mexicali.

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.