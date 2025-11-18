FRONTLINE: 2,000 Meters to Andriivka (Coming Soon)

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

From the Oscar®-winning team behind "20 Days in Mariupol" — including Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath – "2000 Meters to Andriivka" documents the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war from a personal and devastating vantage point.

FRONTLINE "2000 Meters to Andriivka" - Preview

Following his historic account of the civilian toll in Mariupol, Ukrainian filmmaker and AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov turns his lens towards Ukrainian soldiers — who they are, where they came from, and the impossible decisions they face in the trenches as they fight for every inch of their land.

Credit: Mstyslav Chernov / GBH Kobzar, a Ukrainian serviceman, practices shooting during preparation for the next military operation of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Five months later he will be killed.

Amid a failing counteroffensive in 2023, Chernov and his AP colleague Alex Babenko follow a Ukrainian brigade battling through approximately one mile of a heavily fortified forest on their mission to liberate the Russian-occupied village of Andriivka. Weaving together original footage, intensive Ukrainian Army bodycam video and powerful moments of reflection, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" reveals with haunting intimacy, the farther the soldiers advance through their destroyed homeland, the more they realize that, for them, this war may never end.

Film Awards:



The Sundance Film Festival Director Award for World Cinema Documentary

CPH:DOX’s F:ACT Award

Best International Documentary at DocAviv

Selected by Ukraine as its pick for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards

Credit: AP Photo / GBH In this image taken from a video released by the 3rd Assault Brigade, a Ukrainian serviceman fires machine gun towards Russian positions near Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Aug. 27, 2023.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“We’re honored to once again collaborate with The Associated Press and offer audiences both rigorous journalism and cinematic, feature-length storytelling,” says producer and FRONTLINE editor-in-chief and executive producer, Raney Aronson-Rath. “Following in the footsteps of '20 Days in Mariupol,' we hope '2000 Meters to Andriivka' will serve as a lasting record of history and a reminder of the human toll of this ongoing conflict.”

“‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ is a visceral and unflinching account of what happens on the battlefield,” said AP Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Julie Pace. “Eyewitness journalism is critically important – especially in conflict – to show the world the facts on the ground, and that’s exactly what this film does. We are so pleased to be working with FRONTLINE to share this important documentary with the widest possible audience.”

Credits: Written, filmed and directed by filmmaker and AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov. It is produced by Chernov, FRONTLINE’s senior editor and producer Michelle Mizner and FRONTLINE’s editor-in-chief and executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath. It is edited by Michelle Mizner. The film is co-produced and includes additional cinematography by AP journalist Alex Babenko, and is composed by two-time Grammy Award®-winning composer and music-producer Sam Slater. Distribution and internationally by Dogwoof.