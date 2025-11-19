Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Istanbul's rich heritage spans the centuries from Christian Byzantium to Muslim Ottoman rule to today's thriving city. We start our look back at the Roman-tinged Hippodrome, then indulge in the ancient ritual of the Turkish bath. We take in the Blue Mosque and the grand Hagia Sophia, taste Turkish delight at the venerable Spice Market, and explore Topkapı Palace and its harem room deep within.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans

About The Series: Season 13 of RICK STEVES' EUROPE features 11 all-new episodes. Stow away with Rick as he experiences the local culture, history, cuisine, and fun with two episodes each in Iceland (Reykjavík with the Golden Circle, Ring Road), Poland (Kraków, Warsaw with Gdańsk), Istanbul (Turkish Delights, Capital of Emperors and Sultans), and London (A Royal Tour, Yesterday and Today); travel-thrill-packed episodes featuring highlights of Paris and Italy; and then loosen your belt for an unforgettably tasty gourmet barge cruise in Burgundy.

Rick Steves For centuries Istanbul, a Western terminus of the fabled Spice Road, has been a fine place for a tasty souvenir.

