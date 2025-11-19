Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:03 PM PST
The Ortaköy neighborhood of Istanbul — a city where Asia meets Europe, Islam meets Christendom, and the ancient mingles with the modern.
Rick Steves
The Ortaköy neighborhood of Istanbul — a city where Asia meets Europe, Islam meets Christendom, and the ancient mingles with the modern.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Istanbul's rich heritage spans the centuries from Christian Byzantium to Muslim Ottoman rule to today's thriving city. We start our look back at the Roman-tinged Hippodrome, then indulge in the ancient ritual of the Turkish bath. We take in the Blue Mosque and the grand Hagia Sophia, taste Turkish delight at the venerable Spice Market, and explore Topkapı Palace and its harem room deep within. 

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans

About The Series: Season 13 of RICK STEVES' EUROPE features 11 all-new episodes. Stow away with Rick as he experiences the local culture, history, cuisine, and fun with two episodes each in Iceland (Reykjavík with the Golden Circle, Ring Road), Poland (Kraków, Warsaw with Gdańsk), Istanbul (Turkish Delights, Capital of Emperors and Sultans), and London (A Royal Tour, Yesterday and Today); travel-thrill-packed episodes featuring highlights of Paris and Italy; and then loosen your belt for an unforgettably tasty gourmet barge cruise in Burgundy.   

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
For centuries Istanbul, a Western terminus of the fabled Spice Road, has been a fine place for a tasty souvenir.
Rick Steves
For centuries Istanbul, a Western terminus of the fabled Spice Road, has been a fine place for a tasty souvenir.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News