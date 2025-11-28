MISS SCARLET: Season 5 on MASTERPIECE

Stream Seasons 1 - 5 now with KPBS Passport / Watch Season 5 on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 12 - Feb. 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Tuesdays, Jan. 14 - Feb. 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Quiz: Which Miss Scarlet Character are You?

MISS SCARLET: Inside Look at Season 5

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Rival” Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV - When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must fight to prove herself all over again.

Episode 2: “The Guild” Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.

Episode 3: “The Thames” Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.

Photographer: Sever Zolak. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard. Shown L-R: Alexander Blake (Tom Durant Pritchard), Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) MASTERPIECE MISS SCARLET, Season 5 Episode Three: “The Thames Reaper.”

Episode 4: “The Deal” Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:15 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.

Photographer: Sever Zolak. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash. Shown L-R: Patrick Nash (Felix Scott), Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) on MASTERPIECE MISS SCARLET, Season 5 Episode 4 “The Deal”

Episode 5: “The Enchanted Mirror” Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

Episode 6: "Dangerous Liaisons" Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 at 4:45 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

MISS SCARLET: On the Set of Season 5

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream all six episodes of MISS SCARLET Season 5 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

