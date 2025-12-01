HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: Most Endangered Historic Sites In San Diego

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Find out how the 1849 National Historic Ranch House on Warner's, which was on the National Park's most endangered list for 20-years, has now been saved after it was profiled on SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES. And what do the 1907 Golden Hill Park Fountain Grotto, the 1911 Star Builders Supply Company Building, and the 1847 Villa Montezuma all have in common? They too, are all on the endangered list.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

Host Bio: Elsa Sevilla is the executive producer of HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA and the founder of Sevilla Productions, LLC, a company dedicated to documenting and preserving diverse histories. Her work as a filmmaker and historian shines a light on the rich narratives of the First People of the Kumeyaay Nation, who have lived in the region for millennia, as well as the first Mexican, Black, Jewish, Chinese, and Japanese people to arrive in San Diego in the 1700 and 1800s. Through in-depth research and interviews with historians, preservationists, and artisans, Elsa captures the efforts of those who work to preserve our shared heritage. She has produced 85 historical documentaries that explore these diverse stories, highlighting the importance of historical preservation and people’s contributions. In addition to her filmmaking career, Elsa brings over 20 years of award-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated journalism experience, along with expertise in media relations, communications strategy, and event management, ensuring her projects achieve broad impact.