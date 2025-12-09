Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Join the GRAMMY®-nominated, record-breaking BRIT Award-winning singer RAYE for a virtuoso performance at the iconic London venue.

SNEAK PEEK: RAYE: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

The concert features reimagined orchestral arrangements of songs from her acclaimed debut album, "My 21st Century Blues." The setlist includes standout moments such as “Oscar Winning Tears,” a show-stopping rendition of “Worth It,” and the chart-topping hit single “Escapism."

Luke Dyson @lukedyson / www.lukedyson.com / PBS Raye Live at Royal Albert Hall

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.