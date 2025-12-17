Give Now
Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:14 PM PST
Monarch and Zinnia elegans
A Kim Smith film
/
APT
Monarch and Zinnia elegans

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Beauty on The Wing: Life Story of The Monarch Butterfly" chronicles the extraordinary journey of the monarch butterfly as it unfolds along the coasts of New England and in the heart of Mexico’s forested volcanic mountains. Every stage of the monarch’s life cycle is experienced in vibrant close-ups, from egg to caterpillar to adult. Through this story of adaptation and survival, "Beauty on The Wing" explores the symbiotic relationship between habitats and the vital role they play in our interconnected ecosystems.

Monarch Butterfly Migration: History and Current Status ~ Interview with Tom Emmel

View the gallery of photos:

Monarch Butterfly Cerro Pelon
Monarch Butterfly Cerro Pelon
A Kim Smith film
El Rosario drinking mountain stream
El Rosario drinking mountain stream
A Kim Smith film
Monarch Butterfly Black Cherry Tree, Essex County
Monarch Butterfly Black Cherry Tree, Essex County
A Kim Smith film
Monarch butterfly on asters
Monarch butterfly on asters
A Kim Smith film
Monarch and Zinnia elegans
Monarch and Zinnia elegans
A Kim Smith film
Monarch butterflies seaside goldenrod
Monarch butterflies seaside goldenrod
A Kim Smith film
Monarch Butterfly Seaside Goldenrod
Monarch Butterfly Seaside Goldenrod
A Kim Smith film
Monarchs Seaside Goldenrod
Monarchs Seaside Goldenrod
A Kim Smith film
Monarch Life Stages - Chrysalis
Monarch Life Stages - Chrysalis
A Kim Smith film
Monarch caterpillar
Monarch caterpillar
A Kim Smith film

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.
Monarch Butterfly Ovipositing Egg on Marsh Milkweed

Distributed by American Public Television

