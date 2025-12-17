Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Beauty on The Wing: Life Story of The Monarch Butterfly" chronicles the extraordinary journey of the monarch butterfly as it unfolds along the coasts of New England and in the heart of Mexico’s forested volcanic mountains. Every stage of the monarch’s life cycle is experienced in vibrant close-ups, from egg to caterpillar to adult. Through this story of adaptation and survival, "Beauty on The Wing" explores the symbiotic relationship between habitats and the vital role they play in our interconnected ecosystems.

Monarch Butterfly Migration: History and Current Status ~ Interview with Tom Emmel

View the gallery of photos:

1 of 10 Monarch Butterfly Cerro Pelon A Kim Smith film 2 of 10 El Rosario drinking mountain stream A Kim Smith film 3 of 10 Monarch Butterfly Black Cherry Tree, Essex County A Kim Smith film 4 of 10 Monarch butterfly on asters A Kim Smith film 5 of 10 Monarch and Zinnia elegans A Kim Smith film 6 of 10 Monarch butterflies seaside goldenrod A Kim Smith film 7 of 10 Monarch Butterfly Seaside Goldenrod A Kim Smith film 8 of 10 Monarchs Seaside Goldenrod A Kim Smith film 9 of 10 Monarch Life Stages - Chrysalis A Kim Smith film 10 of 10 Monarch caterpillar A Kim Smith film

Monarch Butterfly Ovipositing Egg on Marsh Milkweed

