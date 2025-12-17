Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Holiday Roast and Potatoes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:04 PM PST
Watch Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make the ultimate Boneless Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding and Jus. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a taste test of black tea. Finally, test cook Ashley Moore shares the secret to perfect Lighthouse Inn Potatoes.

About The Series: COOK'S COUNTRY features the best regional home cooking in the country and relies on the same practical, no-nonsense food approach that has made Cook’s Countrymagazine so successful. COOK'S COUNTRY is where family-friendly recipes from every corner of America are re-imagined for home cooks everywhere. In season 11, the series uncovers blue-ribbon regional specialties from across the U.S., including North Carolina dipped fried chicken, New Jersey crumb buns, Detroit-style pizza, Oregon blackberry pie, and more. The series also tackles classic American fare in need of a makeover such as fettuccine with butter and cheese, fish and chips, and boneless rib roast with Yorkshire pudding Au jus, just to name a few.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
