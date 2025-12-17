COOK'S COUNTRY: Holiday Roast and Potatoes

Watch Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make the ultimate Boneless Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding and Jus. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a taste test of black tea. Finally, test cook Ashley Moore shares the secret to perfect Lighthouse Inn Potatoes.

Catrine Kelty / APT Boneless Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding and Jus

About The Series: COOK'S COUNTRY features the best regional home cooking in the country and relies on the same practical, no-nonsense food approach that has made Cook’s Countrymagazine so successful. COOK'S COUNTRY is where family-friendly recipes from every corner of America are re-imagined for home cooks everywhere. In season 11, the series uncovers blue-ribbon regional specialties from across the U.S., including North Carolina dipped fried chicken, New Jersey crumb buns, Detroit-style pizza, Oregon blackberry pie, and more. The series also tackles classic American fare in need of a makeover such as fettuccine with butter and cheese, fish and chips, and boneless rib roast with Yorkshire pudding Au jus, just to name a few.

How to Make a Stunning Boneless Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding and Jus

