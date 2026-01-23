Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Tim Luke (right) appraises a His Master’s Voice gramophone group in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Sydney Warren for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Tim Luke (right) appraises a His Master’s Voice gramophone group in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:33 AM PST

Premieres Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Preview: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Devon Eastland (right) appraises a signed 1936 Gone with the Wind first edition in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Sarah Hunsberger for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Devon Eastland (right) appraises a signed 1936 Gone with the Wind first edition in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Catch ROADSHOW’s stunning season-topping find in this first hour from Savannah, Georgia! Treasures include a 1901 Alexander Fisher enamel, a 1992 Olga de Amaral “Lost Image VII” tapestry and a signed 1936 “Gone with the Wind” first edition.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Martina D’Amato (right) appraises a 1992 Olga de Amaral Lost Image VII tapestry in Savannah, GA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS. CreditPhoto by Sydney Warren for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Sydney Warren for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Martina D’Amato (right) appraises a 1992 Olga de Amaral Lost Image VII tapestry in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Travis Landry (left) appraises a 1992 Tournament of the Americas “Dream Team” signed ball in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Anna Yellen for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Travis Landry (left) appraises a 1992 Tournament of the Americas “Dream Team” signed ball in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Walker (left) appraises Ottoman silver gilt and Niello belt, ca. 1875, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Walker (left) appraises Ottoman silver gilt and Niello belt, ca. 1875, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News