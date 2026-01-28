COOK'S COUNTRY: Chinese Noodles and Egg Rolls

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Test cook Kelly Song makes host Julia Collin Davison Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles.

Sasha Coleman / APT Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles

Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story of Grace Young and her work supporting Chinatowns across America. And test cook Lawman Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster American-Style Egg Rolls.

Ashley Moore. / APT American Style Egg Rolls

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 18, hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Bryan Roof, and Kelly Song, cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including coastal Georgia paella, Gullah Lowcountry red rice, mesquite-grilled tacos rasurados, and so much more. COOK'S COUNTRY also includes fascinating short documentary segments on the origins, history and regional context of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin.

Presented by American Public Television