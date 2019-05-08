ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Churchill Downs Racetrack - Hour 2
Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.
Discover first-place finds at Churchill Downs Racetrack including a 1966 MGM Grinch figure; a Georgian & Victorian mourning jewelry collection; and a Larson Bros. symphonic harp mandolin. Which appraisal is $70,000-$90,000?
