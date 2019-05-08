Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Churchill Downs Racetrack - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 8, 2019 at 10:07 AM PDT
Katherine Van Dell (left) appraises a Georgian and Victorian mourning jewelry collection at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Ky.

Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Women's Gold Pocket Watch & Family Album

Discover first-place finds at Churchill Downs Racetrack including a 1966 MGM Grinch figure; a Georgian & Victorian mourning jewelry collection; and a Larson Bros. symphonic harp mandolin. Which appraisal is $70,000-$90,000?

Appraisal: 1966 MGM Grinch Figure
Appraisal: Larson Bros. Symphonic Harp Mandolin, ca. 1910

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Ian Ehling (right) appraises a 1964 Robert F. Kennedy-inscribed card with box at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Ky.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and you can follow @RoadshowPBS on Twitter. #antiquesroadshow

Karen Keane (not pictured) appraises an American schoolgirl watercolor, ca. 1825 at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Ky.

