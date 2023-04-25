Mexican Consulate General to help open 'Trino's World' at Comic-Con Museum

One of the most popular cartoonists in Mexico will be celebrated Tuesday with the opening of "Trino's World" — El Mundo de Trino — at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

The museum and the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego will cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. on the exhibit to José Trinidad Camacho, better known as Trino, a comic-strip artist, humorist and writer.

"It is our honor to work with the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego to bring the work of this renowned artist to the Comic-Con Museum," said Rita Vandergaw, Comic-Con Museum executive director, "and as a binational community we are doubly excited to highlight Trino's work."

The exhibit will feature drawings, watercolors, sketches, and objects from Trino's personal collection intended to offer a glimpse into his "creative universe." He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco in 1961 and has a career spanning more than four decades both in print and electronic media.

Trino has received numerous awards, including the National Prize for Journalism in Political Cartoons in 2000 and the Inkpot Award at Comic-Con in 2022 for his contributions to the world of comics. He has published more than 20 books with his comic strips and drawings. Together with his "partner-in- comics," the cartoonist Jis, he created the animated film "El Santos vs La Tetona Mendoza" in 2012, and since 2021, they have hosted the television program "La Chora Interminable" together, which is broadcast weekly in Mexico.

"With his personal vision of humor, Trino has become a true icon of Mexican popular culture," said the Consul General of Mexico, Carlos González Gutiérrez. "The fact that Comic-Con Museum has opened the space for an exhibition of his versatile work speaks of the impact that this beloved and respected cartoonist from Jalisco has achieved beyond our borders, to the point that his art today serves as a bridge for dialogue and understanding between the people of Mexico and the United States.

