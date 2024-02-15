San Diego weekend arts events: 'Clyde's,' 'Inside Out' and more

For more arts events or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar . If you want more time to plan, get the KPBS/Arts Newsletter in your inbox every Thursday to see event picks for the weeks ahead.

Top picks

'Clyde's'

Theater | Moxie Theatre presents playwright Lynn Nottage's 2021 comedy about a truck stop sandwich shop that employs formerly incarcerated workers. The production is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, who is no stranger to Moxie — she was one of the theater company's founders and was artistic director for 12 years. This show is produced in partnership with Center for Employment Opportunities San Diego. Fun fact: "Clyde's" was the most produced play in America in 2022, according to data compiled each year from American Theatre Magazine.

Details: Event link. On stage through Mar. 10. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando. $20+.

Ving Simpson | 'Inside Out: Art from the Oceanside Studio, 1994-2023'

Visual art | Oceanside-based sculptor Ving Simpson will offer a glimpse into his creative studio practice over the last few decades, including the recreation of his studio shelves, scattered artfully with sculptures ranging from metals, clay, found objects and more. He'll also exhibit a series of paintings, using the museum's staircase to suspend oversized pieces. Simpson's use of objects, symbols and patterns is both strange and aesthetically lovely.

Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art Sculptures by Ving Simpson, from the "Mixed Object Collection," are shown in an undated photo.

Details: Event link. On view Feb. 17 through May 12. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. $0-$10.

'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'

Theater | CCAE Theatricals presents this Tony Award-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon's beloved novel, following Christopher, who has autism, as he's accused of killing the neighbor's dog. The story unfolds as Christopher sleuths his way through London for the actual killer. This production at Center for the Arts Escondido stars Broadway's Daniel Patrick Russell as Christopher, and is directed by J. Scott Lapp.

Details: Event link. On stage Feb. 16 through Mar. 3. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$85.

'Daygo Eatz'

Visual art, Food, Music | In the heart of the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District, this Black History Month celebration will stretch into nine blocks of the Encanto neighborhood, beginning at Second Chance on Imperial Ave. There'll be food, an art walk, local business pop-ups, music, spoken word, panels and more. The Black Arts and Culture District and park were hit hard by recent floods — listen to our recent interview with advocates here .

Details: Daygo Eatz . 12-4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. Second Chance. 6145 Imperial Ave., Encanto. Free.

'Kaleidoscope'

Dance, Theater, Music, Youth | The Jason Mraz Foundation presents this powerhouse line-up of regional dance companies and performing arts organizations, all of which are grant recipients from the foundation. Participants include Monarch Dance, Wheelchair Dancers, Diversionary Theatre, San Diego Young Artist Music Academy and more. Their performances will be set to music by (none other than) Jason Mraz himself, who recently appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With The Stars."

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $49.50+.

More arts and culture weekend events

Alanna Airitam: 'New Histories' Artist Reception | Visual art

Photographer and former San Diegan Alanna Airitam will come to town for an artist reception at The Photographer's Eye Gallery to celebrate her solo exhibition, "New Histories: Where Present Meets Past." Check out my recent interview with Airitam about the exhibition here. Event link. Reception is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. The Photographer's Eye, 326 E Grand Ave., Escondido. Free.

19th annual San Diego Tết Fesitival | Dance, Music, Food, Cultural

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the Vietnamese community in Mira Mesa, which is considered the largest Lunar New Year event in the region. Spanning three days, the festival includes lion dances, traditional art, Vietnamese food and music. Event link. 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16-18. Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem St., Mira Mesa. Free.

Miró Quartet | Music

A late addition to replace the originally scheduled Arod Quartet, long-time international string stars Miró Quartet will grace the Conrad with a program of Haydn, Dvořák and Brahms. Event link. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $46+.

San Diego Made Factory Benefit | Visual art, Music, Spoken word

After suffering major damage during the recent floods, San Diego Made Factory is holding a benefit art show and festival to raise funds for the space and impacted artists. Expect a silent auction featuring factory resident artists, poetry, live music, food and drinks and more. Event link. 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free (donation based).

Hamsa Fae: 'Trans Aphrodesia' | Performance art, Poetry

Poet and performance artist Hamsa Fae will install and perform works that explore eroticism, repression and healing, from her book "Blood Frequency" and continuing on her installation at the Mingei last fall. The Brown Building is an all-ages space but the program contains adult themes. Event link. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. The Brown Building, 4133 Poplar St., City Heights. Free.

'Generational Black Pioneers Featuring Oceanside Firsts' | Storytelling, Theater, Visual art

This evening of storytelling from Oceanside's Black leaders and entrepreneurs will use multimedia and theater to bring the stories to life. Hear histories and personal narratives from the 1960s from some of Oceanside's first Black teachers and city leaders. The Brooks Theater space is also showing a special art exhibit through Mar. 26, " Black Perspectives: A Celebration of Community, Family and Heritage ." Event link. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Oceanside Theatre Company at Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. $15-$20.

'Fiddler on the Roof' | Theater, Music

San Diego Musical Theatre presents the classic musical, "Fiddler on the Roof," following the milkman, Tevye, as he tries to raise and protect his family amidst anti-Semitism in Russia. Beloved songs include "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset" and more. Event link. On stage through Mar. 10. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m Sunday. San Diego Musical Theatre, 4650 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa. $25-$70.