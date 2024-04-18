Where to celebrate Day of the Child in San Diego County

The Day of the Child or Dia del Niño is celebrated in many countries honoring and protecting the wellbeing and rights of children. The day usually includes fun activities and events. Different versions of the holiday are celebrated throughout the year worldwide, but some countries — like Mexico and Colombia — commemorate the day in late April. World Children's Day, established by the United Nations in the 1950s, is celebrated on Nov. 20.

Below are some upcoming free events and activities you can attend with your child in San Diego County.

'S.T.E.A.M. Team: Día de Los Niños/Kids Day Celebration!' in Spring Valley

San Diego County Library Casa de Oro Branch celebrates the occasion by honoring children's rights to an education through science. The library will host an event that will provide science activity stations, crafts and games.

Details: 4 - 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Casa de Oro, 9805 Campo Road, #180, Spring Valley.

'Day of the Child 2024' in Chula Vista

Chula Vista Community Collaborative will celebrate Day of the Child at Memorial Park in Chula Vista. The free family event will have over 100 informational and interactive booths that will provide resources on how to educate the public about a child's wellbeing and inform about services for the community. The event will also have a lot of fun activities, such as dance performances, face painting, puppet and magic shows, raffles and more.

Details: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Memorial Park, 373 Park Way, Chula Vista.

'Día de los niños/Día de los libros' in Poway (ft. Hullabaloo)

Poway Branch Library is celebrating Day of the Child by giving away free books. The Poway event will kick off with music performed by Hullabaloo, and they will also have crafts, dance performances and raptors provided by the Parks Department.

Details: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Poway Branch Library, 13137 Poway Road, Poway.

Ken Bohn / San Diego Tourism Authority Children play in a jungle gym in this undated photo in the San Diego Zoo.

'Cirque Quirk Performance' in Julian

Jugglers, contortionists, clowns and magic. Julian Branch Library is hosting Cirque Quirk for kids to laugh and play in honor of Día del Niño. Crafts will also be provided after performances and kids will be able to receive a free book while supplies last.

Details: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26. Julian Branch Library, 1850 HWY 78, Julian.

'Día de los niños/Día de los libros' in Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach Library and the City of Imperial Beach Parks, Recreation, & Community Services department is holding a slew of fun activities at Veterans Park to celebrate Children's Day. Activities include face painting, food trucks, and a visit from local law enforcement and fire department. Music will be performed by Hullabaloo and Ralph's World, and the event will host a hula hoop performance from Twisted Orbit Circus.

Details: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Veterans Park, 1075 8th Street, Imperial Beach.

'Día del Niño at Balderrama Park' in Oceanside

Staff at the Oceanside Chavez Community Resource Center partnered with Eastside Neighborhood Association to host a soiree filled with music, games and crafts for kids. The Oceanside Police Department will show off their K-9 compatriots and kids can experience climbing new heights by getting hands-on with the event's provided climbing wall or obstacle course.

Details: 12 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Joe Balderrama Recreation Center, 709 San Diego Street, Oceanside.