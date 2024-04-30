San Diego's Big Exchange returns: 10 places to visit with a museum membership

The Big Exchange has returned to San Diego. From May 1 to 18, museum members have free admission to more than 50 museums, historical sites and gardens. Participants can download a digital guide to all participating museums from the San Diego Museum Council website.

Below are some places members can visit during the annual event:

Barona Cultural Center & Museum: The museum is located on an Indian reservation dedicated to educating the public about the local Kumeyaay-Diegueño Native culture. Visitors can observe cultural artifacts and learn about the Kumeyaay creation story with a multisensory film.

Details: 1095 Barona Road, Lakeside.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Riley Kerber, 1, looking at Magic, a little blue penguin, on exhibit at the Birch Aquarium, July 11, 2022.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps : Birch Aquarium is teeming with aquatic life and wonder. Visitors can explore and meet Little Blue Penguins, gaze at a kelp forest and sign up to enjoy a behind-the-scene seahorse tour.

Details: 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Advanced reservations are required for all guests.

California Wolf Center : Visitors can book a group or private tour and visit the resident wolf packs and learn about wolf biology and ecology, conservation and purchase merchandise.

Details: Tall Pine Road & K Q Ranch Road, California Wolf Center, Julian. Tours of the resident wolf packs at the conservation facility are by appointment only.

California Surf Museum: Surfing has a rich history, especially in San Diego. But what makes the area so surf-centric? The Surf Museum is home to that history and houses revolving exhibits and decades-old collections.

Details: 312 Pier View Way, Oceanside.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS The Science of Surfing exhibit opens at the California Surf Museum in Oceanside, May 1, 2023.



Carlsbad Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum: Interested in learning how machines tick? The museum holds a plethora of models that span from vintage cars, engines and weaponry.

Details: 3190 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad.

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum : The city of Lemon Grove was established in 1977, but the area's history goes back much further. The museum offers a glimpse of Lemon Grove's rich past. Visitors can learn about that history through exhibits and tours of historical buildings.

Details: Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St., Lemon Grove.

Living Coast Discovery Center : The Living Coast Discovery Center gets close and personal with wildlife. Guests can experience guided trail hikes with wildlife educators and pet stingrays, or get their hands dirty in composting workshops.

Details: 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive, Chula Vista.

Museum of Making Music: The museum holds an abundance of activities for music lovers and learners. Here, visitors can explore exhibits and live performances, and they can celebrate the history, production and distribution of instruments and other music products.

Details: 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad.

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum : Experience Chinese art, history and culture. The museum offers walking tours, crafts for kids and historical exhibits that house artifacts and other cultural treasures.

Details: 404 Third Ave., Embarcadero.

Tijuana Estuary: This wetland biome provides an array of outdoor, educational activities. Visitors can walk, bike or ride horseback through the scenic area. Tours and lectures also provide critical information on environmental preservation.

Details: Visitor's Center: 301 Caspian Way, Imperial Beach.