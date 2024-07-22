Comic-Con: Friday program highlights

Ramping up for the weekend, here are some suggestions for what to check out but there is more than 600 hours of programming! So I whittled it down to a combination of big buzz panels and incredibly weird and nerdy ones. Enjoy!

This year I will be doing programming highlights broken up by day, but also by category. For each day you can find the comics, cosplay or film related programming grouped together.

(Check out my panel recommendations for Wednesday and Thursday.)

The basics

Check out the Comic-Con website and Toucan Blog for tips and important information.

You can find the complete programming schedule online where you can filter it across nine different categories as well as by updated or canceled. You can print out the schedule as well or pick up a physical program or daily newsletter at the convention center to carry with you in case your phone dies and you have to go old school.

I highly recommend getting the Comic-Con app and using the MySCHED app to manage all your programming plans and get updates on any changes.



Comic-Con is not over for everyone

General notes

I highly recommend checking out the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) that begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with its Comic-Con Film School 101 (Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina), a four-day series of panels on how to make a movie. You will be guided from script to final product so you can create your own movie for next year’s CCI-IFF. Plus check out the films that are screening at the Grand 6 room at the Marriott. Not only can you see some amazing movies but you can also chill in the air-conditioned theater away from the crowds. The festival is the best kept secret of the convention and I have seen some amazing films there.

If you have kids and need to find a place to escape the floor and the temptation to spend money, consider attending any of the films in the Children's Film Festival that runs all four days.

If you are an aspiring artist, I also recommend checking out the portfolio review opportunities. People have been hired off the floor and even if you don't get a job you can get helpful feedback about your work from professionals and make good contacts. Each company handles the reviews differently so check out the listings early so you can sign up if you need to to reserve a spot.

This list is for panels and screenings only. It does not include any autograph signings or outside activations.

My personal picks will be starred ⭐️.

Friday programming highlights

Miscellaneous

12:00pm – 1:00pm So, You Wanna Be an Astronaut? Q&A with NASA Astronauts Cady Coleman and Tim Kopra

Room 28DE

We wanted to be astronauts as kids. We love sci-fi and NASA launches as adults. But what is it like to really go the distance and actually live in space? Astronauts Cady Coleman and Tim Kopra will give an inside peek (and amusing stories) of how you become an astronaut. I had no category to put this in but love how it reflects the diversity of pop culture and nerdom.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Oni Press booth on the exhibit floor expresses support for comics at Comic-Con.July 22, 2018

Comics, animation and cartoons

10:00am – 11:00am Spotlight on Joe Jusko

Room 23ABC

Joe Jusko has worked in the comics industry for nearly 50 years, beginning at age 17. He has created covers, posters, graphic novels, and trading cards for almost every major publisher. Among his best-known works are his covers for “The Savage Sword of Conan,” “The Hulk!” and “Punisher” magazines and his groundbreaking and multi-award-winning 1992 Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.

10:00am – 11:00am Spotlight on Thien Pham

Room 29AB

Comics creator Thien Pham and his best friends Gene Luen Yang (“Lunar New Year Love Story,” “American-Born Chinese”), and Briana Loewinsohn (“Ephemera”) have a lively discussion about his life and works.

10:00am – 11:00am TMNT: Celebrating 40 Years with IDW

Room 25ABC

It's the 40th anniversary of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and IDW is celebrating in a big way.

10:00am – 11:10am The 24th Annual Animation Show of Shows

Ballroom 20

In this annual collection of spellbinding poetic tales, this selection of animated shorts never talks down to but is suitable for children of all ages. Audience Q&A moderated by Ron Diamond (curator, producer) with guest (featured Canadian director) Malcolm Sutherland.

⭐️10:00am – 11:30am Eisner Hall of Fame

Room 29CD

Celebrate the 2024 Eisner Awards Hall of Fame inductees at this special ceremony! Trophies will be given out to 17 individuals selected by the Eisner Hall of Fame judges, along with 4 recipients selected by voters. Among those who will be on hand to accept their awards are Kim Deitch, Gary Groth, Don McGregor, Bryan Talbot, and Lynn Varley. Presentation by Eisner Awards Hall of Fame judges Karen Green and Alonso Nuñez.

10:30am – 11:30am Comics and Crime

Room 24ABC

Enjoy a criminally good time with Comic-Con special guest Charles Ardai (“Gun Honey”), John Shen Yen Nee (“The Murder of Mr. Ma”), Gary Phillips (“Ash Dark as Night”), Jules Rivera (“Mark Trail”), and Alex Segura (“Alter Ego”)!

10:30am – 11:30am That '70s Panel

Room 10

It was a time of major change in the comic book business; of new talent coming in and the industry being rebuilt to come with a changing world and marketplace. Hear all about it from people who were in the middle of it: Gerry Conway (“Amazing Spider-Man,” “The Punisher”), Jo Duffy (“Power Man and Iron Fist,” “Catwoman”), Marv Wolfman (“Tomb of Dracula,” “The New Teen Titans”), Paul Levitz (“The Legion of Super-Heroes,” “Stalker”), and your moderator, Mark Evanier (“Scooby Doo”).

11:00am – 12:00pm Jewish Identity in Comics Outside the Holocaust

Room 4

Jewish representation in comics has historically used the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and other forms of discrimination and persecution to either represent Jewish identity in shorthand or explore it. But there’s obviously a lot more to being Jewish. This panel of creators and academics take an upbeat look at the bright side of Jews on the page, and how this helps evolve the Jewish image in the public understanding.

11:00am – 12:00pm Spotlight on Mariko Tamaki

Room 25ABC

Mariko Tamaki has written comics about everything from mainstream superheroes to turbulent teens. She is the curator of the Abrams LGBTQIA+ imprint, Surely Books.

Image Comics "Killadelphia" comic created by Rodney Barnes.

⭐️⭐️11:15am – 12:15pm Hollywood and Comics Collide

Room 6DE

A discussion the world of entertainment, from working in Hollywood to working in comics. What are the similarities and differences? What made them want to write comics? Getting work adapted and more with special guest, Rodney Barnes.

11:30am – 12:30pm Does It Fly? Live!: Putting Sci-Fi on Trial

Room 29CD

Roddenberry Entertainment is warping back into Comic-Con with its new video podcast "Does it Fly?," and "Resistance is Futile." Get ready for a live and lively verbal battle with mad scientist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi (“How the Universe Works,” “Baking Impossible”) and pop culture expert Tamara Krinsky (“Scirens”), as they put your favorite pop culture concepts on trial to determine, once and for all, if they fly.

11:30am – 12:30pm Dynamite Entertainment’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Room 5AB

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dynamite Entertainment, publisher of “The Boys,” “Vampirella,” “Red Sonja,” “ThunderCats,” and more. Dynamite founder Nick Barrucci and executive editor Joe Rybandt are joined by a star-studded cast of creators and friends.

11:45am – 12:45pm Image Comics: Enter the Massive-Verse

Room 6A

Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (“Radiant Black,” “No/One”), Brian Buccellato (“No/One”), Melissa Flores (“The Dead Lucky”), Ryan Parrott (“Rogue Sun”), and others unveil new developments in store for the Massive-Verse this year and next.

12:00pm – 12:45pm Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty: The Anime” First Look

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Go further into the multiverse of Rick and Morty with the new series “Rick and Morty: The Anime.”

12:00pm – 1:00pm How Spider-Man Taught Me My First Physics Lesson! Part 2

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Naseed Gifted (educator, creative director of PBS Media Studios) discusses how his knowledge of comic book superheroes taught him physics.

⭐️12:00pm – 1:00pm Keep Bans Off Our Books!

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

The topic of book banning has risen as more and more books are taken off the shelves, especially graphic novels. What can be done about censorship in communities, and how to keep bans off our books? Censorship is a growing concern and we need to be vigilant.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Bill Amend

Room 9

The creator of the “FoxTrot” comic strip Bill Amend looks back at his 36-year career of injecting pop culture nods and geekiness into America’s newspaper funny pages.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Gerry Conway

Room 25ABC

Gerry Conway may be best known to fans as co-creator of the “Punisher,” “Killer Croc,” “Power Girl,” and “Firestorm.” He began writing comics at the age of 16 — making him both the youngest (and in later years, the oldest) writer to have a run on “Spider-Man.” He's also spent 20 writing for film and TV.

DC Two-Face, DC villain, art by Klaus Janson.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Klaus Janson

Room 23ABC

Spend an hour with Klaus Janson as he talks about his process and theories on visual storytelling for comics, his 50-years-plus career, and his favorite covers and pages with an "ask me anything" audience participation portion.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Rick Marschall

Room 4

Rick Marschall has been active in the world of comics since the 1960s as a cartoonist, historian, collector, comics editor of three newspaper syndicates, editor at Marvel Comics (founder of EPIC), writer of Disney Comics, representative of European graphic-novel publishers, and teacher at School of Visual Arts (SVA) and other colleges.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Tim Powers: Pitfalls and Bonuses in Writing Fantasy

Room 29AB

Tim Powers (“The Anubis Gates”) reviews some of the ways fantasy fiction works and fails to work. Join Tim for this humorous overview and Q&A session.

12:30pm – 1:30pm Dark Horse and Josh Gad: The Writer — Bringing Faith, Folklore, and More into the Best of Fantasy

Room 6DE

History is rich with stories from around the world, from every faith, religion, and folktale, woven into the tapestry of pop culture storytelling. Writer/actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) has collaborated with Ben and Max Berkowitz and renowned artist Ariel Olivetti to bring the story of Stan Siegel, a comic book creator whose life takes an unexpected and dark turn when he is plunged into a Nazi occult-fueled nightmare.

12:30pm – 1:30pm The Groo Panel

Room 10

Since 1982, fans have followed the bumbling, almost tragi-comic exploits of easily the stupidest, most destructive character in all of comics, Sergio Aragonés’ "Groo the Wanderer." So here’s your opportunity to hear all about this unique, long-running comic book character from Carrie Strachan (colorist of “Groo”), Jo Duffy (one-time editor of “Groo”), and Mark Evanier. Sadly missing Sergio himself!

1:00pm – 2:00pm “Blacksad:” An Opening into European Comics with Juanjo Guarnido

Room 28DE

Comic-Con special guest and Eisner Award nominee Juanjo Guarnido (“Blacksad”) talks with moderator Steve Morger (Lake Como Comic Art Festival director) about the differences between U.S. and European markets and discuss with the audience the possible reasons why this character has gained acceptance among American readership.

Marvel Detail from one of the Classic Marvel "Star Wars Comics" that were published between 1977 and 1987.

⭐️1:00pm – 2:00pm Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics: First EU Story!

Room 7AB

A spirited breakdown of the first expanded Star Wars universe story, issues 7-10 (1977–1978). This includes the story, artwork, and legacy of these comics. The colorful panels by Howard Chaykin, Tom Palmer, and Gil Kane will be projected for everyone to see. I loved these and the amazing art.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Comics Catalog: A History of Comics in Libraries

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Led by Barbra Dillon (editor-in-chief, Fanbase Press), library professionals and comics historians discuss the incredible history of comics being embraced by libraries, as well as the opportunities and challenges present in providing access for library patrons to the breadth of comic book content now available.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Defending Comics Today with the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund

Room 11

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund returns to Comic-Con to discuss the latest developments in its battle to protect freedom of expression through the comic arts.

Macmillan Publishers Panels from Thien Pham's graphic novel "Family Style," which draws on his own life.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Graphic Novels and the "Real World"

Room 23ABC

Graphic novels explore complicated concepts, emotions, and often abstract “real-world” problems through visual storytelling, where the words and imagery work seamlessly hand-in-hand. Gene Luen Yang (“Lunar New Year Love Story”), Dan Santat (“A First Time for Everything”), Jordan Morris (“Youth Group”), and and Comic-Con special guest Thien Pham (“Family Style”).

1:00pm – 2:00pm Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

Room 25ABC

Geoff Johns (“Redcoat,” “Rook: Exodus”), Gerry Duggan (“Falling in Love on the Path To Hell”), Erica Schultz (“Rat City”), Sanford Greene (“Bitter Root”), and Wyatt Kennedy (“Nights”) have a freewheeling conversation about genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks of the trade. Moderated by Jim Viscardi (Image Comics).

Canadian Filmmaker Makes First Trip To Comic-Con

1:00pm – 2:00pm Perfecting and Pitching the Picture Book

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

If you want to write a children’s picture book but don’t know where to start, this panel is for you. Stephen W. Martin (“Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion”) takes you through the process. Watch the above video to see Martin's first trip to Comic-Con.

1:00pm – 2:00pm The Comics That Made Us

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Comics (both print and animated) have inspired us and changed us. All panelists were there at pivotal moments in comics history and live to tell the story. Panelists Include Frank Forte (“Bob's Burgers,” Asylum Press) .Joseph P. Illidge (Harper Collins, Image Comics), Steve Niles (“30 Days of Night,” “October Faction”), and Dave Dorman (“Star Wars”).

Carolyne Corelis Scott Dunbier will preview what hia new company Act 4 is up to and will be giving out Artist Edition Bookmarks at his Comic-Con panel on Friday. KPBS got a sneak peek at them and they will be oversized like the books. July 18, 2024.

⭐️⭐️1:30pm – 2:30pm Scott Dunbier: Announcing Act 4 Publishing

Room 10

From 1995 until earlier this year, Scott Dunbier served as the guiding force of many of WildStorm/DC and IDW Publishing’s most acclaimed projects. Please join Scott, and a special guest or two, as he unveils his exciting new venture!

1:30pm – 2:30pm Spotlight on Barbara Brandon-Croft

Room 29CD

Barbara Brandon-Croft became the first African American female cartoonist to emerge in the mainstream press with her syndicated cartoon feature “Where I’m Coming From.” Her newest book from Drawn & Quarterly is an Eisner nominee!

1:45pm – 2:45pm Jim Lee and Friends

Room 6DE

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the convention is over!

2:00pm – 3:00pm Breaking into Comics and Staying In

Room 11

You’ve got stories to tell and characters to introduce to the world—how do you get gigs writing and drawing comics with established publishers?

2:00pm – 3:00pm Spotlight on Kiersten White

Room 29AB

Bestselling authors Kiersten White (“Hide”) and Heather Walter (“Malice”) take a deep dive into Kiersten’s career, their writing lives, and the gothy geekery that inspires them both.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Writing for Indie Comics

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Whether self-publishing or working for an independent publisher, writing indie comics presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities to share your creative vision with the world.

2:00pm – 4:00pm Mixer for Creators

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

An inclusive and fun networking mixer.

2:30pm – 3:30pm DSTLRY: What’s Next

Room 24ABC

DSTLRY launched last year and in a few short months gained such accolades as Publisher of the Year from the Comics Beat. Witness the next phase of the most daring, progressive storytelling in comics as DSTLRY offers a crystal ball session.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Developing Future Talent for Careers in Entertainment

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Panelists explore how collaborations among education, industry, and entertainment unions are redefining career pathways in the entertainment industry through the Arts, Media, and Entertainment High Road Training Partnership initiative.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Dynamic! Dazzling! Distinctive!: The 3 D’s of 3D Comics

Room 9

Prepare to journey into the third dimension of two-dimensional art and learn a little bit about the process of helping images leap off the pages.

Dark Horse Manga Artist Katsuya Terada will do live drawing at Comic-Con panel.

⭐️ 3:00pm – 4:00pm Manga Legend Katsuya Terada Live Drawing

Room 11

Manga Legend Katsuya Terada goes analog and will live draw on paper, projected on screen. Terada, greatly known for his “Monkey King” series, will discuss his career and candidly answer audience questions. Moderated by Eric Nakamura (“Giant Robot”) with translations by artist Yoskay Yamamoto.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Spotlight on Naomi Novik

Room 25ABC

Naomi Novik has created a wide-ranging variety of universes across her many books, including the “Scholomance” trilogy, fairy-tale-inspired novels, and the “Temeraire” series about dragons in the Napoleonic Wars. She is also a founder of the Archive of Our Own and the Organization for Transformative Works.

William Stout One of the murals by William Stout depicting prehistoric life at TheNAT

3:00pm – 4:00pm Spotlight on the Fantastic (Comics) Worlds of William Stout

Room 29AB

William Stout has attended every single Comic-Con. His massive book Fantastic Worlds covers his 50 years as a professional artist.

⭐️ 3:00pm – 4:00pm The Vanishing Comic Art of Spotting Blacks

Room 4

Digital coloring is used in modern comics to accomplish tasks historically reserved for inkers. Thus, spotting blacks, once instrumental to creating depth and mood and guiding readers through the page and story, is rapidly becoming a lost art. Panel will discuss this technological shift, their own personal tastes and/or styles, and examples from acknowledged masters of "black.” I love deep dives into aspects of creating comics.

3:00pm – 4:30pm How to Make Comics from Start to Finish

Room 3

Comic creator Brian Haberlin (“Spawn,” “Witchblade”) will guide you on how to take your idea and make a comic book, using his many Image Comics creations as test cases. Subjects discussed will be idea to script, page format, panel layout, art style, distribution, printing, and much more.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Powered by Manga and Anime

Room 26AB

Join four star artists who have channeled their love of manga and anime into their art to great success right here in North America: Becky Cloonan (“Somna”), Derek Kirk Kim (“The Last Mermaid”), Dustin Nguyen (Image, DC, Marvel), and Raina Telgemeier (“Smile,” “Guts”).

3:00 – 4:00pm — Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski and Kevin Feige

Room 6DE

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Dark Horse Manga: Discussing Lovecraft with Gou Tanabe

Room 4

Gou Tanabe (H.P. Lovecraft’s "The Shadow Over Innsmouth”) joins Michael Gombos (senior director international licensing, Dark Horse) and Zack Davisson (translator, H.P. Lovecraft’s "The Shadow Over Innsmouth”) to discuss the process of adapting H.P Lovecraft's stories to manga format.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Joe Jusko: Visions of Tarzan and John Carter of Mars

Room 32AB

Legendary fantasy and comics artist Joe Jusko joins the team at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., to discuss being the first illustrator to complete all 24 covers of the original Tarzan novels, as well as his current work on the Barsoom series for the Edgar Rice Burroughs Authorized Library. Plus, a special commemorative signed trading card will be handed out to all panel attendees!

4:00pm – 5:00pm Spotlight on Charles Ardai

Room 28DE

Charles Ardai is the award-winning founder of Hard Case Crime, creator of Gun Honey, writer/producer on the TV series Haven, author of five novels, and writer of 20+ years of video game reviews, and more.

4:15pm – 5:15pm Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Room 6DE

Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

4:30pm – 5:30pm Joe Matt Tribute Panel

Room 26AB

Joe Matt (“Peepshow”) was a cartoonist like no other and is sorely missed by fans and friends alike. Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”), Sammy Harkham (“Blood of the Virgin”), and Brian Doherty (“Dirty Pictures”) discuss his work.

Comic-Con 2022: Storm King

4:30pm – 5:30pm Pro Writers AMA (Ask Me Anything) Smackdown

Room 29CD

This panel of pro writers is ready and willing to answer (almost) any questions you have about what it takes to make it as an author in the 21st century. Panelists include Neo Edmund (“Power Rangers”), Sandy King Carpenter (founder of Storm King Productions & Comics), Jonathan Maberry (five-time Bram Stoker Award–winning author and editor of “Weird Tales”), Marv Wolfman (former editor of DC Comics), and B. Earl (“Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” “Daredevil,” and “Echo”).

4:30pm – 5:30pm Walt Kelly and "Pogo"

Room 10

Walt Kelly’s "Pogo" was one of the greatest newspaper comic strips of all time and is now being reprinted in an award-winning series of volumes from Fantagraphics Books. Cartoonists Patrick McDonnell (“Mutts”), Rick Parker (“Beavis and Butthead”), historian Maggie Thompson, Walt Kelly archivist Jane Plunkett and your moderator (and co-editor of “The Complete Pogo”), Mark Evanier make up the panel.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Comic Pitch Review Friday

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Giving a good pitch is a vital skill in bringing your project to life. Fortunately, it’s also a skill you can learn and improve with practice— and Pitch Review is a great place to do that.

Oni Press Oni Press is proud to announce a brand-new publishing partnership with William M. Gaines Agent, Inc. that will see the full-fledged return of EC Comics to comic shop and bookstore shelves worldwide with a slate of all-new series beginning in the summer of 2024.

⭐️5:00pm – 6:00pm EC Comics Lives Again at Oni Press!

Room 23ABC

From the publisher that drove “Tales From The Crypt,” “Weird Science,” “MAD” magazine, and many more into the depraved hearts of an unsuspecting world, the immortal EC Comics is back with a bold and bloody new line of comic book series, from Oni Press. Special Guests: Klaus Janson

5:00pm – 6:00pm Key Frames: Creators Talk Their Favorite Panels in Comics

Room 29AB

From splash pages to quiet character beats, we've asked some of today's hottest creators to deconstruct one panel from their latest comics to show how they do it, and how you can too.

5:00pm – 6:00pm The Benefits of Reading Comics: Reading for Pleasure, Promoting Literacy

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

San Diego Library staff members Steven Torres-Roman, Helen Schalk, Iris Thompson, and Caitlynn Jackson discuss both research and personal experiences, challenges, and triumphs in using graphic novels to promote literacy when working with children and teens.

⭐️5:30pm – 6:30pm Shock! Gasp! Choke! Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Comics vs. the U.S. Senate

Room 10

Celebrate 70 years since William Gaines and EC Comics pushed back on the U.S. Senate to fight for your right to read comics.

6:30pm – 7:30pm Blind Date with a Book, Chapter 3: Return of the Librarians!

Room 10

The librarians are back to help you find your literary match. Blind Date with a Book offers audience members a chance to win some of the books mentioned in the panel, and some sweet library swag!

6:30pm – 7:30pm Marvel’s Ultraman X Avengers—Ultraman Connection Live

Room 5AB

Tsuburaya Productions has teamed with Marvel Comics to bring Ultraman, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and the Wasp together for an unprecedented team-up in “Ultraman X Avengers.”

7:00pm – 8:00pm Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

Room 25ABC

Panel will trace propaganda used by characters throughout comics and films, and demonstrate how it correlates to the current climate of misinformation. And teaching science literacy and critical thinking in and out of the classroom is more crucial now than ever.

7:00pm – 8:00pm J. Michael Straczynski Workshop

Room 11

Get the straight skinny on writing for comics, novels, TV, and film from one of the most accomplished, award-winning creators in the field, J. Michael Straczynski.

Patricio Ginelsa Patricio Ginelsa (center) with the "Lumpia with a Vengeance" team at Comic-Con Special Edition. Nov. 26, 2021

7:00pm – 8:00pm Tales of Deejays and Eraserheads in the Lumpia Deep-Fried Universe

Room 6BCF

The creators behind the award-winning Lumpia film and comic book series discuss their latest projects that not only merge food and music worlds with comic books but bridge the gap between galaxies.

7:00pm – 9:00pm Comic Creator Connection Friday

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comic Creator Connection is a fast-paced networking event that puts writers and artists together to help them meet potential new creative partners. Here's how it works: Writers and artists will sit down across from each other at a table (artists meaning pencillers, inkers, colorists, etc.—all are welcome). Then, in 5-minute sessions, you will talk one-on-one with each other about your ideas and skills. At the end of each 5-minute period, you will get up and move on to the next person. If you're interested in furthering the conversation, you can exchange contact information. If not, then politely move on. Think of it as speed-dating but for writers and artists. Seating begins at 6:30.

8:00pm – 9:00pm The World of Mature Manga with Shiwasu no Okina and J18 Publishing

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Join the editor-in-chief of J18 Publishing and legendary mangaka Shiwasu no Okina for an hour of mature manga war stories and live drawing. Between Shiwasu no Okina's decades of manga experience and J18 Publishing's hundreds of titles, this will be an evening of industry and artistic secrets you won't want to miss.

Comic-Con International Friday night Comic-Con hosts the Eisner Awards, the Oscars of the comics industry.

⭐️8:00pm – 10:30pm The 36th Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Hosted by voice actor Phil LaMarr ("Futurama," "Samurai Jack," "Justice League") and screenwriter/actor Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911," "Balls of Fury"), the “Oscars” of the comics industry will include awarding of trophies in 32 comics categories, best way to get a summer reading list.

8:30pm – 10:00pm Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer

Room 26AB

Organized by the Christian Comic Arts Society and Geeky Guy/Gals 4 God, this is the 16th annual mixer where Christian professionals in the pop culture community come together to discuss their Faith and interact with the attendees.

⭐️⭐️9:00pm – 10:00pm Camera, Culture, and Combat: Unveiling Filipino Martial Arts Legacy in Comics, Film, and Television

Room 28DE

What do Jason Bourne, Sonya Blade, Lisan al Gaib, Simon "Ghost" Riley, Batman, and the most common fighting method you see in your favorite intellectual properties all have in common? Why it's Filipino Martial Arts (FMA), of course! Learn the interface of FMA in popular culture. There will be prizes!

Representation and diversity

10:30am – 12:00pm Comics Arts Conference Session #5: Comics and Alienation

Room 26AB

Amy Crawford (University of Nebraska at Omaha) connects the “X-Men’s” Rogue, a mutant impacted by an overwhelming lack of physical contact, with the current health crisis of epidemic loneliness in America. Myra Tatum Salcedo and Amanda Salcedo discuss how military comics and graphic novels explore war-haunted military culture, sequential art as memory fragments, and related themes to promote healing by negotiating mental gaps. And more.

11:30am – 12:30pm Focus on “Braba: A Brazilian Comics Anthology”

Room 10

There is a thriving arts and comics scene in Brazil, and Fantagraphics is proud to pair with MINO to publish “Braba,” an extraordinary collection of 13 short stories created by 16 pioneering Brazilian cartoonists.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Beyond the Mask: Championing Face Equality in Pop Culture

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Darth Vader. Freddy Krueger. Two-Face. These villains all have one thing in common: their facial scars. The Burn Institute explores the portrayal of facial differences in media and their impact on public perception. I commend my friend Edward Wilensky for coming up with a clever way to use pop culture to engage people in issues that matter to The Burn Institute.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Comics Arts Conference Session #6: The Spectrum of Representation: Using Comics to Promote Value and Belonging in Black Communities

Room 26AB

Positive representations can assist people with marginalized identities in increasing self-esteem. This is especially true for Black youth, as representations in educational curricula and social media can provide validation and support. Panelists outline the spectrum of representation, ranging from Black-identified characters to stories of non-Black characters that showcase otherness, resiliency, and triumph.

⭐️1:00pm – 2:00pm Comics Arts Conference Session #7: Indigenous Cultures and Colonization in Chile’s Contemporary Graphic Narratives: The Challenges and Opportunities of Illustrating Memory, History, and Visual Cultures

Room 26AB

Since the 1600s, the resilience and relevance of the indigenous peoples of Chile have been documented through colonial artforms. Currently, Chilean comics that reflect on the country’s troubled history engaging with indigenous communities, colonization, independence, and pluri-nationality have increased in popularity. Bilingual panel.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Women in Comics: We’ve Come a Looong Way, Baby (Or Have We?)

Room 32AB

Female representation in the industry and fandom is at an all-time high, but is it enough? Comic book pros Amy Chu (“Carmilla: The First Vampire,” “Red Sonja”) Katie Cook (“My Little Pony,” “Nothing Special”), Dr. Shamika Mitchell (WinC magazine, SalaamFandom), and G. Willow Wilson (“Poison Ivy,” “Ms. Marvel”) present and discuss actual recent data in an entertaining game show style for the audience.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Empathy in Asian American Graphic Narratives

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Distinguished K12 educators hold a compelling session that delves into the integration of graphic novels and comics in Asian American Studies, highlighting Cambodian American, Hmong American, and Vietnamese American histories.

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Queer Horror

Room 4

Does a queer horror genre exist, and if so, what makes it different from mainstream horror? Furthermore, how does the current political climate alter the lens through which this community celebrates and connects to the macabre? Prism Comics' and moderator/screenwriter Michael Varrati (“There’s a Zombie Outside,” “The Midnight Mass Podcast”) joins an array of panelists.

2:00pm – 3:30pm Comics Arts Conference Session #8: Comics and Native Americans

Room 26AB

Eden Jones (University of Iowa), Mike Bittner (Stanford University), and Elke Defever (Indiana University) explore Native American representation in comics.

3:00pm – 4:00pm The Blerd Panel

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

What is a Blerd? Find out as this all-star panel of Blerds do a Q&A about their secret origins and wildest experiences navigating the entertainment industry.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Hispanic Creators and Artists Discuss the Comic Book Industry

Room 24ABC

Panelists discuss their careers and the comic book industry from a Hispanic perspective. Moderated by J Stash (owner, Stashhhloot).

4:00pm – 5:00pm Teaching Comics to Youth: The Power of Partnerships

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Comics and graphic novels help us feel connected and show us that we belong. For youth, a sense of belonging gives them the confidence to build valuable and meaningful connections. Led by Jessica Buck (San Diego Public Library), this panel will feature a discussion about how different San Diego organizations have utilized community partnerships to successfully teach comics to youth and create a community of readers.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Leveraging the Power of Popular Culture to Inspire Social Good

Room 32AB

Step into the captivating realm where art, heroism, and social impact converge! Be here for the debut of Hunger Action Heroes Unite!, an inspiring comic book collaboration between Feeding San Diego and SuperheroIRL.

⭐️5:00pm – 6:00pm Writing Their Realities: California’s First Indigenous Press

Room 4

Graphic novel and comics writer Chag Lowry (Yurok/Maidu/Achumawi) joins writers/editors Camaray Davalos and Avelaka Macarro of the Pechanga Tribe as they share about the graphic novel Soldiers Unknown (Lowry) and the Native women's poetry and art anthology Yáamay (Davalos, Macarro, et al.), published by the Pechanga Tribe's Great Oak Press.

5:30 – 6:30pm WOW (Women of Wrestling): Bringing WOW Superheroes to Life

Room 6DE

Co-owners David McLane and Jeanie Buss are joined by WOW superheroes The Beast, Coach Campanelli, and Kandi Krush to discuss the importance of the rise of female representation in professional sports, the influence of comics on pro wrestling, and the power of the fan.

5:30pm – 6:30pm Cultural Appreciation vs. Cultural Appropriation, Round Two!

Room 26AB

In a globalized world, it’s very easy to get information and inspiration from many cultures around the planet. However, that same inspiration can be seen as, or actually be, an act of appropriating something that doesn’t belong to you. What’s the line between appreciation and appropriation?

6:30pm – 7:30pm The Power of Color: Race Swapping or New Content

Room 26AB

As representation in comics and pop culture continues to be at the forefront of the pop culture industry, with race swapping still being used as a method of inclusion, what does the future look like? Does the industry continue race swapping, or does the industry explore other methods by looking at new material from independent creators?

MGM The new "Candyman" film uses shadow puppets to depict the back story to the urban legend of Candyman.

⭐️7:30pm – 8:30pm From Candyman to The Blackening

Room 10

Dr. Vanessa Hintz (Umm . . . About That! Podcast), Victor Dandridge, Jr. (Vantage:Inhouse Productions), Ajani Brown (Center for Comic Studies, SDSU), Dr. Stanford Carpenter (Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival), and John Jennings (professor of media and cultural studies, UC Riverside) discuss the spectrum of Black horror. The panelists will focus on both film and TV, discussing representations of Blackness in horror and the subsequent impacts on racial identity and mental wellness.

8:00pm – 9:00pm Black Heroes Matter

Room 29AB

Carl Varnado (Knarrative), David Crownson (Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer), Davina Mackey (PlayStation), Jabari Ali (Hidden Genius), Jeff Carroll (Sci-Fi Streetz), and Naseed Gifted (PB Soldier, KemFest) delve into the significance of Black heroes in pop culture and the future of Black creativity. They will explore the impact of Black representation in comics, film, and television and issue a compelling call to action for creators and fans alike.

Films and TV

10:00am – 11:00am Jokes and Jump Scares: A Conversation with Diablo Cody

Room 32AB

No one does humor and horror quite like Diablo Cody. The Oscar Award–winning writer and producer excels in reeling in an audience by infusing humor in her darker work, including “Jennifer's Body,” “Lisa Frankenstein,” and a new project in this genre based on a hit “WEBTOON” webcomic.

⭐️10:00am – 11:23am "Dark Star"

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(1974, directed by John Carpenter, starring Dan O’Bannon and Dre Pahich, G) 50th Anniversary Screening: In the far reaches of space, a small crew, 20 years into their solitary mission, find things beginning to go hilariously wrong. This brings back memories of when films ran all night on 16mm at Comic-Con.

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Let’s Hear It for Prime Video’s “The Boys”

Hall H

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke joins the series’ stars for a postseason finale celebration.

VIDEO: Comic-Con 50: Godzilla Is Coming!

⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm 70 Years of Godzilla: A Nostalgic Journey

Room 28DE

Jessica Tseang (co-host, The Kaiju Kingdom Podcast) brings together professionals who have left a significant mark in Godzilla’s 70 years of history throughout various mediums. TJ Storm, motion capture suit actor-portrayed Godzilla in “Godzilla” (2014) and others. This panel will have a giveaway.

11:00am – 12:15pm “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Hall H

Return to Middle-earth with the series’ showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the highly anticipated second season, premiering on August 29 on Prime Video.

12:00pm – 1:00pm The Pitching Hour

Room 32AB

Megan Bradner (producer, Marvel TV), Lindsay Rostal (game director, “Timberline/Kowloon Nights”), Alexis Quasarano (writer, “Harley Quinn”), and Ubah Mohamed (producer, “Handmaid’s Tale”) join moderator Dan Evans III (creative executive) to discuss taking an idea from conception through production for various media. This process will include creating a pitch document, obtaining agents, and getting a pitch meeting. Knowing that each project is unique, there will be a Q&A to allow the audience to really hone in on the solutions to obstacles they may encounter.

Disney "It warms my heart to know that little Black kids out there will be like, 'Oh, I can be The Doctor,'" Ncuti Gatwa says. "It feels like a huge, lovely responsibility."

⭐️12:30pm – 1:30pm Into the Whoniverse: A Doctor Who Panel

Hall H

Hop aboard the TARDIS with Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), along with showrunner and writer Russell T Davies as they discuss the latest season and its game-changing finale episode.

⭐️12:30pm – 1:30pm Forgotten Creators: Ladies Behind the Monster

Room 24ABC

What do Gismo, Deadites, and Pennywise have in common? Behind these great monsters, there's a forgotten female pioneer who pushed the envelope in the world of FX. Discover the history and hear the never-before-told stories from these female trailblazers with Sally Ray (“Gremlins 2,” Henson Labs), Tonya Ridenour Nelson (“IT” miniseries, “Army of Darkness”), and Jennifer McManus (“Power Rangers,” “Leprechaun”).

12:45pm – 1:45pm Postproduction to Distribution: Thinking Outside the Box

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Creative ways to navigate post, deliverables, and finding distribution for your film.

2:00pm – 3:00pm The Set: The Other Cast Member

Room 9

Learn how the set becomes a character from award-winning set decorators of iconic movies and TV shows, from the Set Decorators Society of America. I love finding out about craft people whose work you may ignore.

⭐️3:30pm – 4:30pm The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror

Room 5AB

Some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in horror today discuss the state of indie and studio horror media and give a sneak peek at the best to come this year. Find out which upcoming horror flicks should be on your must-see list, learn about current trends in and adjacent to the horror genre, and celebrate your favorite scary titles from over the last year.



4:00pm – 5:00pm You're Wrong, Leonard Maltin

Room 23ABC

Leonard Maltin’s reviews are legendary, but . . . are they right? In the spirit of good sportsmanship and with the understanding that film is subjective and opinions come in all shapes and sizes, “You're Wrong, Leonard Maltin” gives audience members a rare opportunity to challenge the movie master himself on his categorical cinematic conclusions.

⭐️5:00pm – 6:00pm Secrets from the Spy Museum: Real-World Espionage Technologies and Techniques

Room 25ABC

Moderated by Steve Broback (co-founder, Dent the Future), this session will feature experts and Spy Museum affiliates including Jonna Mendez (author and former chief of disguise for the CIA), Adam Leslie (intelligence professional, CEO and co-founder of RealSpyComics), and Mark S. Zaid (national security attorney, comic book historian), who will discuss what tools and technologies are relevant today and how storytellers can incorporate spy tools in their art.

20th Century Studios The Hollywood studios are back and 20th Century Studios will present a panel on "Alien: Romunlus" in Hall H on Friday. (2024)

5:15pm – 6:15pm 20th Century Studios "Alien: Romulus"

Hall H

Director Fede Alvarez (“Don’t Breathe,” “Evil Dead”) and cast members discuss the terrifying next installment from the iconic and beloved “Alien” franchise.

Comic-Con 2018: The Legal Geeks And The Court Martial Of Poe Dameron

⭐️⭐️7:00pm – 8:00pm Law of "The Acolyte"

Room 7AB

Star Wars has its murder mystery with serious civil rights violations in The Acolyte. Can Jedi read a suspect’s mind without violating the right against self-incrimination? What are the use of Force concerns in law enforcement? Find out with circuit judge John Owens, magistrate judge Stacie Beckerman, magistrate judge Stan Boone, Christine Peek Esq., Stephen Tollafield Esq., and Joshua Gilliland, Esq. (Greenan, Peffer, Sallander & Lally LLP). Organized by The Legal Geeks.

⭐️11:30am – 1:11pm "Sgt Kabukiman N.Y.P.D."

Room 4

(1990, directed by Michael Hertz and Lloyd Kaufman, starring Rick Gianasi, and Susan Byun, PG-13) Celebrating 50 years of Troma Films! A streetwise New York police officer transforms into the world's most unusual superhuman hero.

⭐️⭐️9:00pm – 11:00pm Spike and Mike's Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation

Room 5AB

This program theatrically premiered The Spirit of Christmas (Matt Stone, Trey Parker), Frog Baseball (Mike Judge), Happy Tree Friends (Kenn Navarro), and Dr. Tran (Breehn Burns, Jason Johnson). Featuring the most outrageous animated shorts of everything possible and impossible in sick and twisted animation. Highlights this year include a few rather deranged cult favorites and a lineup of the first and best in adult animation.

⭐️10:30pm – 12:06am "Squeeze Play"

Room 4

(1979, directed by Lloyd Kaufman, starring Jim Harris, Jennifer Hetrick, and Richard Gitlin, R)

Celebrating 50 years of Troma Films! A male softball team is challenged by a female softball team to see who is best. It's a World Series of laughs! Have a ball!

Troma Entertainement Troma Entertainment will have a panel on Saturday but on Friday a trio of its films will screen including "The Toxic Avenger." (1984)

⭐️11:59pm – 1:21am "Toxic Avenger"

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(1984, directed by Michael Hertz and Lloyd Kaufman, starring Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, and Jennifer Baptist, R)

Celebrating 50 years of Troma Films and 40th Anniversary Screening. The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now evildoers will have a lot to lose.

Cosplay

11:00am – 12:00pm Cosplay 102: Taking It to the Next Level and Beyond

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

This insightful panel of experienced cosplayers show you how to take your costuming into the big leagues. Supporting some local folks I know: Brendan Prout (charity cosplayer, 501st and Rebel Legion member) and Nathan Seekerman (armor and prop maker and cosplayer/actor, and the guy who built my stormtrooper armor!).

11:00am – 12:30pm Casting and Applying Custom Prosthetics and Embellishments

Room 3

Marc Salls (makeup artist), Jared Salls (makeup technician), Lucia Mason (costumer, educator), and Karen Myung (creative assistant) show how to cast and apply custom prosthetics and cosplay embellishments.

Comic-Con 50: Dragpool

⭐️12:00pm – 1:00pm Cosplay, Fan Fashion, and Anti-Drag Laws

Room 11

The past year has seen a new wave of attempts to ban wearing drag in public, most notably through enacting new laws that also encompass gender-diverse cosplay and fan fashion; a look at the latest developments in safeguarding fandom’s freedom to wear.

501st invites you to the dark side

⭐️4:00pm – 5:00pm The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming

Room 7AB

Get an introduction to the creation of fan-made villain costumes from all Star Wars movies and beyond.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Cosplay Is a Drag II: Revenge of the Wig!

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The crossroads where cosplay meets drag, as well as navigating these art forms in the modern world.

Rococo X-Men Prepare For Comic-Con Masquerade

6:00pm – 7:00pm Fifty Years of Comic-Con Masquerades

Room 28DE

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con’s first Masquerade, added to the convention events back in 1974 when the entire convention was a mere 1,900 people. Here’s some history and nostalgia.

7:00pm – 8:00pm How to Make Halo Cosplay and Props

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Want to build your own Halo cosplay and props? Do the options seem infinite and the techniques feel endless? The crew of Anvil Station are here to help you reach your goals.

8:00pm – 9:00pm The Mando Generation: Costuming with the Mando Mercs

Room 7AB

Members of the Mando Mercs Costume Club look to inspire a new generation of Star Wars enthusiasts by sharing their tips and knowledge of costuming to get you started with the creation and club approval of your own armor.

Naughty Dog Shannon Woodward plays Dina in “The Last of Us Part II" and will be on a panel at Comic-Con.

Gaming

11:30am – 12:30pm Game Actors on Game Actors (SAG-AFTRA Podcast)

Room 6BCF

Video game characters drive compelling narratives and make your favorite games come to life through voice and movement. Video game performers Ashly Burch (“Mythic Quest”), Noshir Dalal (“Red Dead Redemption II,” “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”), and Sarah Elmaleh (“Fortnite: Chapter 2”), and and Shannon Woodward (“The Last of Us Part II”) discuss how they got their start, the skills they honed to become accomplished in this field, and the current challenges they face, including AI and its impact on the video game industry.

12:30pm – 1:30pm Career Paths into Game Development

Room 29CD

As the business of video games now surpasses the annual revenues of both film and music combined, interest in pursuing a career in the game industry has staggeringly increased in recent years. Learn from veteran game industry professionals about what it takes to launch a game development career and how there are many paths into the industry.

12:45pm – 1:45pm Revolutionizing Legends: The Evolution of Iconic Online Games

Room 6BCF

Daybreak Games developers share their perspectives on the development of renowned long-running titles such as “The Lord of the Rings Online,” “Dungeons & Dragons Online,” “DC Universe Online,” “Magic: The Gathering Online,” and “EverQuest.”

4:00pm – 5:00pm Let’s Make a Board Game!

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Creating your own board game is not only fun, it’s educational!

4:30pm – 6:00pm The Anatomy of an Action Scene

Room 3

Award-winning author and former lead fiction writer for Sony's “EverQuest Next,” Maxwell Alexander Drake brings you deep inside the action, breaking it down piece by piece, and giving you some tricks you can use to create more realistic and exciting action scenes.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Breaking into VO for Anime and Video Games

Room 11

A team of veterans from the voiceover industry discuss how they got started in voice acting.

Doing mocap for 'God of War Ragnarök'

⭐️5:45pm – 6:45pm The Science of Action Design

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Stuntman and action designer Eric Jacobus (God of War series, Mortal Kombat 1) reveals the science behind your favorite action films and games.

6:00pm – 7:00pm Brushes & Dice: The Artistry Behind Tabletop Gaming

Room 23ABC

Art brings gaming to life and illustration meets imagination in tabletop gaming. Again, an opportunity to learn about a very nerdy yet creative part of an industry.

6:00pm – 7:00pm Creating Characters Who Have Something to Say

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Panel will discuss building exciting and dynamic characters that are both satisfying to perform and rewarding for the whole table/audience.

7:00pm – 8:00pm 1 The Intersection of Art and Play: How Game Developers Express ArtRoom 32AB

Video games are an undeniable form of art, but what pressures exist to make games meet revenue goals, record profits, and audience expectations? Panelists talk about the tension between artistic vision and commercial viability in game development, addressing challenges such as market trends and investor expectations, and maintaining creative integrity while pursuing financial sustainability.

