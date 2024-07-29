San Diego Little League team off to winning start in World Series

Scripps Ranch jumped out to an early 10-0 lead against Georgia Monday in Livermore, Calif., but had to hold off a furious comeback effort in the 6th inning before winning 12-9.

It was the first time the team gave up more than seven runs to an opponent, according to the league's website.

The Intermediate World Series is similar but smaller tournament than the more well-known Pennsylvania series that will air on ESPN next month.

That tournament — the Little League World Series — is for teams comprised mostly of 12-year-olds. The Intermediate Series is for 13-year-olds.

Ron Madrid, the president-elect of Scripps Ranch Little League, told KPBS at a watch party Monday this team's worked hard to get where they are.

"We've had a lot of kids who have been continuously playing Little League throughout the years coming up through the younger divisions," Madrid said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

San Diego Little League teams have found success on the national stage before.

Two Chula Vista teams, Park View Little League and Eastlake Little League, made it to the Little League World Series championship games in 2009 and 2013, respectively, with Park View winning it all.

Scripps Ranch also made it to the Intermediate World Series in 2018.

The team plays again Tuesday. All games are streaming on ESPN+.