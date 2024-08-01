San Diego weekend arts events: 'Guac,' Small Press Nite and great local music

Top picks | Live music picks | More weekend arts events

Top picks

'Guac'

Theater | Manuel Oliver's son, "Guac," or Joaquin Oliver, was killed during the Parkland shooting in 2018, along with 16 of his classmates, the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

In the years since, the Oliver family have tried — and continued to try — whatever form of activism they can to prevent more gun violence in the United States. But something about the theater lit a spark for Manuel Oliver. He realized he could capture the attention of hundreds of people at a time in a theater, even if they were not seeking out a story about gun violence — just by sharing a connection.

"This is my real life. This is my story, and Joaquin's story. It's just putting together events that are very happy moments. I always like people to remember Joaquin for his 17 years and not for his last two minutes. So that's what the play is about. It's about those wonderful 17 years. Of course we talk about those terrible two minutes, but at the end of the show you will feel empowered," Oliver said. "It's an empowering play."

To hear more from Oliver, check out my feature here.

"Guac" will be performed twice in San Diego. The Saturday show is already sold out, but tickets for Friday night's performance at UC San Diego are still available.

Details : 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $0-$23.18.

Camila Meza Trio

Music, Jazz, Latin | NPR has called composer and performer Camila Meza "one of the best-kept secrets in New York City," and (lucky us) she's coming to town with her jazz trio. Meza's music is bright, rich and powerful and her performances are engaging and expressive.

This concert wraps up the Athenaeum's summer jazz series, and one major bonus to their concerts is that you can peruse the Athenaeum's visual art exhibition before and after the show.

Currently on view is their "32nd Annual Juried Exhibition," so don't forget to take a peek.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $40-$45.

Small Press Nite: Juliet Escoria, Lily Hoang, Ana Carrete and Michael Deagler

Saja Montague Author Juliet Escoria is shown in an undated photo.

Books, Literature, Poetry | This excellent small press reading series returns to The Book Catapult in South Park with erstwhile San Diegan Juliet Escoria returning to tour with her brand new short story collection, " You Are The Snake ."

Escoria's writing is raw and beautiful, with equal vulnerability, strangeness and edge. I love the way she frames girlhood, vice, addiction, friendship and horror in her stories.

Lily Hoang, Ana Carrete and Michael Deagler round out the event. Hoang's latest collection is " The Mute Kids "; Carrete's latest poetry collection is " Blush and Blink "; and Deagler's novel is " Early Sobrieties ."

Details : 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Book Catapult, 3010 Juniper St., South Park. Free.

'Chasing Fear'

Theater, Music | Based on Turkish folklore, this new musical by playwright Truth Future Bachman features all sorts of "otherness," including mermaids and ghosts (obviously), but in a contemporary setting. Co-presented by Blindspot Collective and ArtPower at UC San Diego, there are two performances this weekend at UCSD's outdoor amphitheater.

Details : 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $30.

Ryan Manalili: 'Half Full' album release and Cole Douglas art

Music, R&B, Visual art | Oceanside-based indie R&B artist Ryan Manalili will celebrate his new EP, "Half Full," with a concert at The Hill Street Country Club, a nonprofit art space and gallery. The EP is rich, with a unique sonic backdrop of indie rock and R&B, with intimate, poetic lyrics.

While there, check out abstract painter Cole Douglas' Artist in Practice exhibition, on view through Aug. 7.

Details : 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The Hill Street Country Club, 530 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. $15.

Matthew Murphy / Broadway San Diego The cast of the touring Broadway production of "Peter Pan" is shown in an undated performance.

'Peter Pan'

Theater, Music | Acrobatics, musical theater and a classic story combine in the touring Broadway production of "Peter Pan," newly adapted by Larissa FastHorse. The show is in town at the Civic Theatre just through Sunday, and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $43+

Culture and Cocktails: Jasper Johns, William Gropper

Visual art, Food, Drink | San Diego Museum of Art brings back their fancy party with a special edition themed after the Jasper Johns exhibit currently on view. Tickets to the event include museum admission, appetizers. a themed cocktail and beer or spritz. In addition to "Jasper Johns: Drawings & Prints," check out the new exhibit of work by cartoonist and painter William Gropper .

Details : 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. $70-$85.

Mathias Benguigui Composer and musician Thomas Adés is shown in an undated photo.

SummerFest: Thomas Adès Takeover

Music, Classical | Composer Thomas Adès returns to the La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest for a special composer takeover in the Baker-Baum concert hall. The curated performance features work by composer Francisco Coll, De Falla and the U.S. premiere of Adès' own composition "Forgotten Dances." I attended a composer takeover at a previous SummerFest and was enchanted by the blend of candid storytelling, performance and creativity shared with the intimate crowd. SummerFest runs through Aug. 24

Details : 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $50.

Arts District Liberty Station A young family participates in a community artmaking activity at ArtWalk Liberty Station in an undated photo.

ArtReach Youth Art Show at ArtWalk Liberty Station

Visual art, Kids, Family | Heading to ArtWalk Liberty Station this weekend? Don't miss booth 600-601 for educational arts nonprofit ArtsReach's Youth Art Show. The theme is " Dreams in Color " and the mini exhibit features tiny works of art — 6 inches by 6 inches — by youth ages 4-18. ArtReach will also lead an art-making activity for families in the KidsWalk area.

Details : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. 2751 Dewey Rd., Liberty Station. Free.

Bazaar del Mundo's Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market

Visual art | Artists from Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and Ecuador will share traditional folk art and textiles in a special event at Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town. There's also a showcase of Mata Ortiz pottery, plus live woodcarving and fiber arts demonstrations.

Details : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Aug. 2-3; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Bazaar del Mundo Shops, 4133 Taylor St., Old Town. Free.

Endless Sunsets Festival

Music | Local music heroes Thee Sacred Souls are coming home to headline the Endless Sunsets festival this weekend at Waterfront Park. The festival is the only local date on their current tour to promote their forthcoming album. Thee Sacred Souls mix a mesmerizing brew of soul, R&B and a timeless oldies sound with their music, with an undercurrent of heartache and sincerity in the lyrics — and the band has understandably made it big .

Also performing: Bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles; funk, soul and R&B group The Dip; and local indie rockers Creature Canyon.

Details : 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Hwy., downtown. $62.75+.

More weekend arts events