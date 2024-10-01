Altars, 'mole' and chalk cemeteries: Where to celebrate Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is a time to honor and remember those we have lost, as well as welcome them back to visit the land of the living. San Diego will hold several events and festivities to commemorate the tradition, and KPBS found a list of places you can attend and enjoy.

Below are places to visit in your neck of the woods.



Sherman Heights

The Sherman Heights Community Center is hosting a vibrant, weeks-long festivity honoring the Day of the Dead tradition: Día de los Muertos, 30th Annual. Visitors can explore community and neighborhood altars, participate in craft workshops, student tours and enjoy food tastings, such as Noche de Mole (night of "mole," a traditional Mexican dish that uses a curry-like sauce). The event also features online tutorials, a procession, and a fundraising event, celebrating the memory of ancestors and the continuity of life.

Details: Oct. 10 - Nov. 2. Sherman Heights Community Center. 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. Prices vary based on events.

Courtesy of the San Diego Tourism Authority The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park comes alive in this undated photo with dancing skeletons and a live band during Dia delos Muertos.

Rady Shell, Embarcadero

Ah-hay! Let out your best "grito" and celebrate "Día de los Muertos Celebration with Mariachi Los Camperos" at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Led by Jesús "Chuy" Guzman, this world-renowned mariachi ensemble will honor Día de Muertos featuring music from the Golden Era of Mariachi — in the 1930s-40s — as well as music from contemporary legends like Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández.

Details: 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. Tickets start at $33.

Oceanside

Friends of Oceanside's 23rd Annual Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos Festival invites you to a jam-packed day of music, food, crafts and shopping. Downtown Oceanside will feature altars, a free chalk cemetery and a showcase of Por Siempre Car Club low-riders for all to enjoy and participate in. Enjoy dance performances, a "Catrina Contest" and more. You can find their entertainment schedule here.

Details: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. 300 N. Coast Highway, Downtown Oceanside. Free.

Jacob Aere A la Catrina skeleton figure is the centerpiece of a large and colorful Día de los Muertos altar in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022. Jacob Aere Two la Catrina skeletons stand outside of a business in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022.

Barrio Logan

Celebrate Día de Muertos with the theme of Barrio Mágico, which honors the rich history and traditions of Barrio Logan alongside the holiday. This vibrant event connects to Mexico’s "Pueblos Mágicos," which are communities recognized for preserving cultural heritage and folklore. Join in celebrating through art, music, and remembrance, as the community pays tribute to its roots.

Details: 12 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. Barrio Logan Cultural District. Free.

Old Town

Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Día de Muertos at Old Town. Explore over 40 beautifully crafted ofrendas (altars), enjoy family-friendly art activities and discover unique treasures at the street market. Highlights include a free outdoor screening of "The Book of Life," a candlelit procession and the annual Catrina Contest. Events are spread out from Nov. 1-3. Check Old Town's event dates for more details.

Details: Friday, Nov.1 – Sunday, Nov. 3. Old Town San Diego. Free

Courtesy of the San Diego Tourism Authority. A crowd of people observe altars at Chula Vista's Day of the Dead festival on Oct 28, 2023.

Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista is holding their 4th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration. Attendees can participate in an altar contest, see a car show, enter a Catrín and Catrina ensemble contest, listen to live music and watch dance performances. The event also partnered with Las Jefas market, offering food, drinks and goods, along with plenty of family-friendly activities for all ages.

Details: 3 to 8 p.m, Saturday, Nov. 2. Downtown Chula Vista. Free.

Gaslamp

The historic Gaslamp District will transform into a lively mercado, featuring artisan vendors, live performances, and vibrant décor. Enjoy a weekend of free music, delicious food, margaritas, and family-friendly activities as the neighborhood comes alive in celebration of Día de Muertos. Those who attend can have their face painted and are encouraged to arrive costumed for the occasion.