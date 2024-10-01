Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Women dressed as Catrinas pose in front of downtown Chula Vista Third Avenue sign on Oct. 28, 2023.
Courtesy of the San Diego Tourism Authority
Women dressed as Catrinas pose in front of downtown Chula Vista Third Avenue sign on Oct. 28, 2023.

Altars, 'mole' and chalk cemeteries: Where to celebrate Día de Muertos

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Día de Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is a time to honor and remember those we have lost, as well as welcome them back to visit the land of the living. San Diego will hold several events and festivities to commemorate the tradition, and KPBS found a list of places you can attend and enjoy.

An ofrenda for Día de Muertos celebrations at the Sherman Heights Community Center is shown, Oct. 18, 2023.
Day of the Dead: KPBS digital community altar
KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who passed away. Deadline to submit is Oct. 23. Submissions will be posted on our website starting on Oct. 27.
Submit an ofrenda!

Below are places to visit in your neck of the woods.

Sherman Heights

The Sherman Heights Community Center is hosting a vibrant, weeks-long festivity honoring the Day of the Dead tradition: Día de los Muertos, 30th Annual. Visitors can explore community and neighborhood altars, participate in craft workshops, student tours and enjoy food tastings, such as Noche de Mole (night of "mole," a traditional Mexican dish that uses a curry-like sauce). The event also features online tutorials, a procession, and a fundraising event, celebrating the memory of ancestors and the continuity of life.

Details: Oct. 10 - Nov. 2. Sherman Heights Community Center. 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. Prices vary based on events.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park comes alive in this undated photo with dancing skeletons and a live band during Dia delos Muertos.
Courtesy of the San Diego Tourism Authority
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park comes alive in this undated photo with dancing skeletons and a live band during Dia delos Muertos.

Rady Shell, Embarcadero

Ah-hay! Let out your best "grito" and celebrate "Día de los Muertos Celebration with Mariachi Los Camperos" at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Led by Jesús "Chuy" Guzman, this world-renowned mariachi ensemble will honor Día de Muertos featuring music from the Golden Era of Mariachi — in the 1930s-40s — as well as music from contemporary legends like Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández.

Details: 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. Tickets start at $33.

Oceanside

Friends of Oceanside's 23rd Annual Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos Festival invites you to a jam-packed day of music, food, crafts and shopping. Downtown Oceanside will feature altars, a free chalk cemetery and a showcase of Por Siempre Car Club low-riders for all to enjoy and participate in. Enjoy dance performances, a "Catrina Contest" and more. You can find their entertainment schedule here.

Details: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. 300 N. Coast Highway, Downtown Oceanside. Free.

A la Catrina skeleton figure is the centerpiece of a large and colorful Día de los Muertos altar in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022.
Jacob Aere
A la Catrina skeleton figure is the centerpiece of a large and colorful Día de los Muertos altar in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022.
Two la Catrina skeletons stand outside of a business in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022.
Jacob Aere
Two la Catrina skeletons stand outside of a business in Old Town San Diego, Nov. 1, 2022.

Barrio Logan

Celebrate Día de Muertos with the theme of Barrio Mágico, which honors the rich history and traditions of Barrio Logan alongside the holiday. This vibrant event connects to Mexico’s "Pueblos Mágicos," which are communities recognized for preserving cultural heritage and folklore. Join in celebrating through art, music, and remembrance, as the community pays tribute to its roots.

Details: 12 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. Barrio Logan Cultural District. Free.

Old Town

Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Día de Muertos at Old Town. Explore over 40 beautifully crafted ofrendas (altars), enjoy family-friendly art activities and discover unique treasures at the street market. Highlights include a free outdoor screening of "The Book of Life," a candlelit procession and the annual Catrina Contest. Events are spread out from Nov. 1-3. Check Old Town's event dates for more details.

Details: Friday, Nov.1 – Sunday, Nov. 3. Old Town San Diego. Free

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A crowd of people
Courtesy of the San Diego Tourism Authority.
A crowd of people observe altars at Chula Vista's Day of the Dead festival on Oct 28, 2023.

Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista is holding their 4th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration. Attendees can participate in an altar contest, see a car show, enter a Catrín and Catrina ensemble contest, listen to live music and watch dance performances. The event also partnered with Las Jefas market, offering food, drinks and goods, along with plenty of family-friendly activities for all ages.

Details: 3 to 8 p.m, Saturday, Nov. 2. Downtown Chula Vista. Free.

Gaslamp

The historic Gaslamp District will transform into a lively mercado, featuring artisan vendors, live performances, and vibrant décor. Enjoy a weekend of free music, delicious food, margaritas, and family-friendly activities as the neighborhood comes alive in celebration of Día de Muertos. Those who attend can have their face painted and are encouraged to arrive costumed for the occasion.

Details: 10:30 a.m.-8 pm on Saturday, Nov. 2; 10:30 a.m. -7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. Gaslamp Quarter. Free.

More Día de Muertos events across San Diego
Eternamente: Dia de los Muertos

Eternamente: Dia de los Muertos

Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 2 PM
Poway Center for the Performing Arts
$24-$59
4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration

4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 3 PM to 8 PM
Downtown Chula Vista
Free
Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival

Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival

Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 AM to 5 PM
Oceanside Civic Center
Free
Día de los Muertos Celebration

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Mariachi Los Camperos

Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 6 PM to 9 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Starting at $33
Día de Los Muertos Paint and Sip

Día de Los Muertos Paint and Sip

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Vino Migrante
$45.00
Día de los Muertos skull

Día de los Muertos Storytime with Ms. Jackie

Monday, October 21, 2024 at 11:45 AM
Ongoing until October 31, 2024
Multiple locations
Free

Tags

Arts & Culture DanceLatinxFamilyTourismVisual ArtsSan Diego
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
More News