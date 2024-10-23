Women's Museum of California merges with San Diego History Center

The Women's Museum of California will merge with the San Diego History Center, becoming one of its programs, officials announced Wednesday.

Established in 1983, the women's museum will integrate into the history center, which was founded in 1928. The governing boards of both nonprofits approved a memorandum of understanding to combine forces.

"For more than four decades, the Women's Museum of California has showcased the influential women who have shaped the region," said Sandra Maas, board president of WMC. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach and continue inspiring future generations."

The San Diego History Center operates its museum and archive in Balboa Park as well as the Junipero Serra Museum in Presidio Park.

"This agreement marks an exciting chapter for both institutions," said Robert J. Watkins, board chair of the history center. "We are delighted to have the Women's Museum of California become a program of the History Center.

"Together, we are not only celebrating the incredible stories of women who have shaped our region, but also strengthening our commitment to preserving the full, multi-faceted history of our vibrant community."

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with museum staff joining the History Center to align collections and exhibitions.