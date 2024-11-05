Where to honor Kumeyaay culture and community for Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month, officially designated in 1990, celebrates the contributions, cultures and histories of Indigenous peoples across the U.S. This observance honors the resilience and diversity of Native American communities, who represent around 7.4 million individuals today.

In November, institutions like San Diego State University and UC San Diego recognize Native American heritage, exploring issues like sovereignty and cultural preservation with a focus on the Kumeyaay community. This month serves as a platform for public education and meaningful connections with local Native American communities.

Here are some places and events that you can attend to celebrate Kumeyaay culture during Native American Heritage Month:



Explore the Kumeyaay-Ipai Interpretive Center at Pauwai

Explore the rich history and culture of the Kumeyaay people at the Kumeyaay-Ipai Interpretive Center. Join a docent-led tour every third Saturday to learn about the Kumeyaay lifestyle and legacy in Pauwai (now Poway), with the next tour on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Self-guided tours are also available during these hours — just grab a brochure at the center and start your journey.

The Kumeyaay-Ipai Interpretive Center was established through a collaboration between the City of Poway, the Friends of the Kumeyaay and the San Pasqual Band of Indians. This ongoing partnership honors the Kumeyaay’s enduring legacy and preserves the site’s historical significance.

Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. Nov. 16. Kumeyaay-Ipai Interpretive Center. 13104 Ipai Waaypuk Trail, Poway.

Megan Burks / KPBS A San Diego Mesa College building is shown on May 16, 2018.

Attend a lecture on LGBTQ+ identities in Indigenous tribes

Join San Diego Mesa College for their lecture and workshop "Weaving: Engaging Community Through the Power of 2Spirit, Indigenous-Queer Stories." This community event, facilitated by Juan A. Reynoso of The Queer SOL Collective and a 2Spirit Kumeyaay educator, explores the intersections of Indigenous, queer and LGBTQ+ identities. Participants will engage in a storytelling circle guided by Reynoso.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thurs. Nov. 14. Pride Center D101, 7250 Mesa College Dr., San Diego. Free.

Explore the Land of the First People area in Old Town

Nestled in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, Iipay ~ Tipai Kumeyaay Mut Niihepok, or "Land of the First People," is an outdoor gathering space honoring the Kumeyaay Nation’s cultural ties to Old Town.

Developed in collaboration with Kumeyaay Bands, the park features native plants with plaques detailing their traditional uses, along with a dry riverbed exhibit symbolizing the Kumeyaay's historic ties to the San Diego River.

The park also hosts gatherings and ceremonies, creating a space to connect with Kumeyaay traditions. Mosaic art and educational markers offer insights into Indigenous heritage, while the nearby Kosay Kumeyaay Market sells handcrafted goods that support local tribes.

Details: Park is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, 2829 Juan St., Old Town. Free.

Listen to speakers at the Indigenous Sustainable Design Forum

Co-hosted by the Kumeyaay and Maasai, the Indigenous Sustainable Design Forum brings together Indigenous leaders from the U.S., Kenya, Australia, Brazil, Japan and beyond to discuss sustainability, cultural preservation and leadership. The event features panel discussions, cultural performances, art exhibits, an Indigenous Bazaar with handcrafted goods and traditional foods celebrating Indigenous resilience and diversity.

Attendees can also experience Indigenous landscapes through virtual reality and view "We Are Guardians," a documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio that follows activists, including Puyr Tembé, in their fight to protect the Amazon. The forum aims to inspire sustainable practices that honor and preserve Indigenous lands, envisioning a resilient future for all.

Details: 5- 9 p.m., Thurs. Nov. 21, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., San Diego. $10-$75.

Courtesy of the Native American Resource Center Promo flier of "Steps of the Ancestors: A Kumeyaay Hike for Honoring and Health" is shown in this undated photo.

Take a hike with the Native Health and Run Club

Explore traditional Kumeyaay lands on "Steps of the Ancestors," a guided hike at Mission Trails on Saturday, Nov. 16. Led by the Native Health and Run Club with SDSU, this immersive experience invites participants to walk in the footsteps of the Kumeyaay ancestors.

Graduate assistant for the Native American Resource Center at SDSU Tina Moraga said hikers will encounter grinding rocks and other culturally significant sites, learning about Kumeyaay history, customs and the importance of land acknowledgment. She said the hike offers an opportunity to connect with the natural landscape and deepen your understanding of Kumeyaay heritage.

Details: 9 a.m., Sat. Nov. 16. Mission Trails Campground, 2 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego. Free.

Want to see what else is out there? Check out our event calendar for more related events below.