San Diego arts picks in April: Writers, postcards and contemporary dance

April 1-6 | April 7-13 | April 14-20 | April 21-30

April 1-6

🎨 Visual art

Fine Art and Craft Sale: Grief and Hope L.A. benefit

Dozens of local artists and collectors will offer up hundreds of pieces of art for sale in this benefit for Los Angeles-area artists and arts workers affected by the recent devastating wildfires. The pieces will be on display for two weekends or until sold.

2-6 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 4-6 and 11-13 | Union Hall Gallery, 2323 Broadway St., Golden Hill | Free (art prices range from $10-$8,500) | MORE INFO

Burn All Books' First Annual Postcard Show

Two hundred postcards mailed in by artists and community members will be on display at Burn All Books' Normal Heights shop and gallery space. Also included in the show are postcards painted by participants in Project PAINT's visual arts program at Donovan Correctional Facility.

6-9 p.m. Friday, April 4 | BAB & Friends Gallery, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'Fashioning an Icon: Virgin of Guadalupe Imagery in Textile Design'

Mingei International Museum's Ariana Torres has curated this collection of pieces inspired by La Virgen de Guadalupe's presence in fashion, textiles and adornment. The exhibit features the work of 70 Mexican artists as well as three local artists, Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski (Sew Loka), piñata-informed artist Diana Benavídez and photographer Arianna Ytselle. A curator-led tour will be held 1 to 2 p.m. on April 10.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Works from the Mingei's "Fashioning an Icon" exhibit are displayed on March 24, 2025. San Diego, Calif.

Don't miss the Student Craft exhibit, opening on the same day, featuring work by local high school students connected to the themes of "Fashioning an Icon."

April 5 - Sept. 7 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 Plaza de Panama, Balboa Park | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

'The Art of Autism: A Different Lens'

Local nonprofit The Art of Autism has partnered with the Oceanside Museum of Art for an exhibition of visual art by talented neurodivergent artists, including Joel Anderson, Kevin Hosseini, Sydney Edmond, June Hasty, Alex Nichols, Jeremy Sicile-Kira and more.

April 5 - Aug. 3 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

'Young Art: Nurture and Nature'

The 48th biennial youth exhibition (nearly a century in the making!) combines San Diego Museum of Art's long-running youth exhibit with that of the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA@SDMA). K-12 students from the San Diego-Tijuana region submitted their photography, paintings, sculptures and more that explore how humans and the natural world intersect. These exhibitions always leave me astonished and endlessly hopeful.

April 5 - May 18 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Quartyard 10th Anniversary

East Village outdoor venue Quartyard celebrates a decade of live music and arts events, with Adrian Younge and his orchestra performing alongside DJs and food from El Comal.

6 p.m. Saturday, April 5 | Quardyard, 1301 Market St., East Village | $29.69 | MORE INFO

'Chopin: The Language of the Divine'

Le Salon de Musiques presents an intimate, salon-style chamber music performance with pre-show mingling and a musicology lecture. This month's program explores Chopin, featuring pianist Sung Chang and a string ensemble.

4 p.m. Sunday, April 6 | La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla | $69+ | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

Malashock Dance: 'Seed'

Contemporary dance company Malashock Dance presents new works by six local choreographers: Bernard Brown, Erica Buechner, Guillermo Castro, Cecily Holcombe, Anna Medina and Briele Mehlan.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, April 2-5; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6 | Malashock Dance Black Box Theater, 2650 Truxtun Rd., Ste. 200, Liberty Station | $10-$35 | MORE INFO

Seiha Vor / TranscenDANCE Dancers from the youth arts program TranscenDANCE are shown in a 2024 performance.

TranscenDANCE: 'CREATE 2025: Rooted and Dreaming'

Youth arts program TranscenDANCE presents its annual spring showcase, pairing student-penned poetry with choreography developed alongside local professionals. The CREATE program is an advanced dance intensive focused on equity in dance and creative expression.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 4-5 | Hoover High School Performing Arts Center, 4474 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $15-$45 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

The Old Globe: 'Regency Girls'

This world-premiere musical comedy from Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Curtis Moore and Amanda Green follows a young, unmarried pregnant woman in 19th-century England as she embarks on a road trip with friends.

April 2 - May 4 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $45-$141 | MORE INFO

'Hillary and Clinton'

New theater company OnWord Theatre presents its second production: Lucas Hnath's darkly comedic alternative-universe retelling of the 2008 presidential campaign. Directed by Marni Gobel.

April 4-19 | Alma Hotel, 1047 Fifth Ave., downtown | $45 | MORE INFO

OnStage Playhouse: 'Knock Loudly'

Anna Sandor's new play follows an actress struggling with addiction, aging and mortality. Chula Vista's OnStage Playhouse hosts the world premiere.

April 4-27 | OnStage Playhouse, 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

📚 Books

Alfredo Castellanos Hambleton The third Poet Laureate of San Diego, Paola Capó-García, is shown in an undated photo.

Lenguas y Luz Poetry Reading

Kick off Poetry Month with an evening of Latinx poetry from Brent Ameneyro, Karla Cordero, Blas Falconer, Angélica M. Yañez and San Diego Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García.

6:30 p.m. Friday, April 4 | Libélula Books, 950 S. 26th St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Writers Festival

This annual, jam-packed celebration of writing features big names like Ed Begley Jr. and Tembi Locke alongside influential locals like Gill Sotu, Paola Capó-García and more. The Voices of Our City Choir will perform at noon.

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 5 | Coronado High School, 650 D Ave., Coronado | Free | MORE INFO

🎬 Film

San Diego Arab Film Festival

The 14th annual festival of Arab cinema will spotlight films from or about regions currently under attack, including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen — including the Academy Award-winning feature "No Other Land." Each of the festival's eight screenings pairs a feature film with a short.

April 4-13 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $12+ | MORE INFO

🎈 Family

Be My Neighbor Day

Celebrate community, KPBS and Daniel Tiger at the third annual Be My Neighbor Day event, with hands-on activities, art-making, live music, appearances from Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat — all with a focus on small acts of kindness.

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 | KPBS Public Media, 5200 Campanile Dr., College Area | Free (RSVP recommended) | MORE INFO

April 7-13

🎨 Visual art

'Across the Spooniverse'

Spoons are everywhere, according to this exhibit at the Mingei, representing sustenance, abundance and even the sacred. A fascinating variety of more than 100 spoons from around the world is included.

April 12 - Aug. 17 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 Plaza de Panama, Balboa Park | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Paul Stuart Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is shown in an undated photo.

Alisa Weilerstein: 'Fragments 3'

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will premiere the third installment of her multi-year composition project, which blends Bach's cello suites with newly commissioned pieces into a six-part opus. Co-presented by the San Diego Symphony and La Jolla Music Society.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $35-$73 | MORE INFO

Hidden City Sounds: Leonard Patton Quartet and Community Jazz Jam

Local jazz leader Leonard Patton will perform a set with his quartet, followed by a community jam session beginning at 8:15 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring an instrument, request a song and join in.

7-9:15 p.m. Friday, April 11 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Art of Elan: 'Identities'

Percussionist and performer Fiona Digney will debut a solo adaptation of Steve Reich's "Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ" against a backdrop of visual art by Ethan Chan and David Peña. The dual exhibit, "Heavy as Ghosts," explores ideas of healing.

7 p.m. Friday, April 11 | Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North, 1578 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas | $12.51-$28.52 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Karli Cadel Photography / Cygnet Theatre Cast members Carter Piggee, Rondrell McCormick and Xavier Daniels are shown at the first rehearsal of Cygnet Theatre's production of "The Hot Wing King" in an undated photo.

'The Hot Wing King'

Prolific playwright Katori Hall won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in drama for "The Hot Wing King." Set in Memphis, the story follows Cordell and his partner, Dwayne, as they await the city's annual Hot Wang Festival and navigate grief and disruption in their family.

April 9 - May 2 | Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town | $30-$64 | MORE INFO

April 14-20

🎨 Visual art

Yan Pei-Ming Yan Pei-Ming, "Un enterrement à Shanghai (Montagne céleste, Ma mère, L’adieu) / A Burial in Shanghai (Celestial Mountain, My Mother, The Farewell)" [detail] , 2019, will be on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego beginning April 17, 2025.

Yan Pei-Ming: 'A Burial in Shanghai'

Painter Yan Pei-Ming's exhibit "A Burial in Shanghai" was originally designed for the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, where it debuted in 2019. Three massive canvases — "Celestial Mountain," "My Mother" and "The Farewell" — form an impressive, varied triptych. His painting style nods to traditional portraiture and landscapes with contemporary motifs, using muted or monochromatic colorways and powerful elements of both expressionism and realism. Pei-Ming will be present at the free, public opening for a lecture at 5 p.m. on April 17.

April 17, 2025 - Jan. 4, 2026. Free public opening: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Mardi Gras Celebration with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra

Trumpeter, singer and conductor Byron Stripling will join the San Diego Symphony alongside Sydney McSweeney, Bobby Floyd and Jim Rupp to perform a selection of New Orleans jazz music, inspired by the city's legendary nightclubs, parades and parties.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $39-$93 | MORE INFO

💃 Dance and Film

Screening: 'CRWDSPCR' by Charles Atlas and Merce Cunningham

"CRWDSPCR" is an influential work of choreography by Merce Cunningham, originally created in 1993 using the LifeForms choreography software — revolutionary at the time — and then adapted for film decades later by Charles Atlas. This fascinating high-tech collaboration will screen in the California Center for the Arts Museum every 30 minutes during regular gallery hours.

April 18 - June 1 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free-$12 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

North Coast Rep: 'Peril in the Alps'

Steven Dietz's comedy-mystery play, "Peril in the Alps," is inspired by the "Poirot Investigates" stories by Agatha Christie and is a follow-up to Dietz's "Murder on the Links," which also premiered at North Coast Rep several years ago.

April 16 - May 11 | North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach | $54.50-$59.50 | MORE INFO

'¡Lotería: Game On!'

CCAE Theatricals hosts this one-day, free theatrical event for families, featuring an interactive play about the game of lotería and some kids who can't seem to imagine a world without their phones.

12-3 p.m. Saturday, April 19 | Lyric Courtyard, California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free (RSVP recommended) | MORE INFO

April 21-30

🎨 Visual art

Art Alive Floral Exhibition

The San Diego Museum of Art's annual floral fundraiser pairs thoughtfully crafted floral sculptures with works of art in the museum's galleries. This year's rotunda designers are Natasha Lisitsa and Daniel Schultz, a Bay Area-based married couple known for their large-scale, sculptural floral design and public art pieces. Their proposed kinetic sculpture resembles a shimmering, blossoming floor-to-ceiling DNA helix. Each afternoon features family-friendly art-making in the Garden of Activities, and Friday night is the famous and fancy Bloom Bash.

April 25-27 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$40 | MORE INFO

Natalie Gonzalez: 'Ventana Huichola'

Artist Natalie Gonzalez's site-specific construction of tsikuris — sacred, geometric objects traditional to Mexico's Indigenous Huichol people, made from brightly colored yarn — includes pieces created in community workshops.

April 26 - Sept. 21 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

Sidro Saturdays

This month's Sidro Saturdays art and culture block party theme is "GIRLPOWER," which ties into the current Día de la Mujer exhibit at the Front Arte & Cultura gallery. Local creators will sell their goods, with music, performances, food and art. The event is held in the lot adjacent to the gallery.

12-4 p.m. Saturday, April 26 | 151 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

'An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi'

Maybe you only know him as a fashion designer, but Isaac Mizrahi is also an actor, writer and performer, bringing his cabaret show of comedy, singing and storytelling to the Lawrence Family JCC.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 | David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Dr., La Jolla | $72+ | MORE INFO

Caroline Shaw: 'The Mountain That Loved a Bird'

At the heart of this special family-friendly concert from the San Diego Symphony is accomplished contemporary composer Caroline Shaw's adaptation of the beloved children's book "The Mountain That Loved a Bird" by Alice McLerran (illustrated by Eric Carle in the 1985 edition). For this performance, the music will be accompanied by new animation, and the full concert features works by Lili Boulanger, Ravel, John Williams and more — plus a narrator to help guide young listeners through the music. Recommended for ages 6-12 (and beyond).

11 a.m. Saturday, April 26 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $29-$52 | MORE INFO

San Diego Master Chorale: 'Brahms Requiem'

A requiem, by definition, is a mass of remembrance for the dead. But Brahms' 1868 masterpiece, "Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)," was instead intended to provide solace to the living. The San Diego Master Chorale will perform the piece with two pianos.

4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27 | Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church, 2128 Chatsworth Blvd., Point Loma | Free-$30 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Rich Soublet II Performers from Corpus are pictured in the 2022 production of "La Bulle" at La Jolla Playhouse's WOW Festival.

WOW Festival

La Jolla Playhouse's celebrated festival of groundbreaking and boundary-pushing theater will feature 20 new works from artists around the world. WOW Festival — short for Without Walls — focuses on performances that are immersive and interactive. Browse their catalog to find events by day, or filter for programs that are family-friendly, by local artists or free.

April 24-27 | UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla | Free-$37 | MORE INFO

📚 Books

San Diego Book Crawl

Fourteen of our beloved local indie bookstores are participating in this year's highly anticipated San Diego Book Crawl. It combines competitive shopping (there are prizes!), books and supporting our indie arts and culture community. Visit as many bookstores as you want (there's even a shuttle), and you might get a chance to meet Dave Eggers, this year's author ambassador. This year welcomes a new independent bookstore to the list: East Village's Hey Books!, which just opened this spring.

April 26-28 | Various locations | Free | MORE INFO

🎈 Family

Park Opera: 'Chorus of Bluebirds'

Project [BLANK]'s exciting Park Opera production, which will be performed May 10 at Balboa Park, needs some inventive bird calls for use in a sound installation during the show. To pull that off, the experimental performance organization is turning to the community for a free workshop with ornithologist Shannon Mendia, fiber artist Bogdana Voitenko and musician Jasper Sussman. After learning about native birds, families can design a new bird species and then record its bird song.

10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, April 27 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

