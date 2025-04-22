San Diego Book Crawl 2025: How to join, what to expect and where to go

Calling all book lovers! It’s that time of year again for San Diego’s annual Book Crawl. Every bibliophile in San Diego gathers to support their local independent bookstores by purchasing books, lit-inspired gifts and stationary. Not sure what the San Diego Book Crawl is or how to participate? Here’s a guide to help explain.



What is the San Diego Book Crawl?

The San Diego Book Crawl coincides with Independent Bookstore Day and runs from Saturday, April 26, through Monday, April 28. During this time, folks of all ages explore 14 participating bookstores across San Diego, showing support for indie establishments and discovering what the local literary community has to offer.

Each year, the crawl features a Book Crawl Ambassador, an author who joins in on the festivities and signs books. This year’s ambassador is Dave Eggers , author of titles such as “The Circle” and “The Every,” and is the founder of McSweeney’s, an independent publishing company. Eggers is winner of the American Book Award, the TED Prize and has been a finalist for the National Book Award.



How to participate

Joining is easy:



Start at any participating bookstore

Make a $10 purchase to receive your Book Crawl passport and map

Get stamped at each store you visit

Collect enough stamps and earn prizes!

What are the prizes?

The more stamps you collect, the more you win. Current prize tiers include:



3 stamps: San Diego Book Crawl sticker by @kaleymccabeart

San Diego Book Crawl by @kaleymccabeart 5 stamps: “Will Crawl for Books” patch

“Will Crawl for Books” 8 stamps: Specialty enamel pin by @boygirlparty

Specialty by 11 stamps: San Diego Book Crawl tote bag

Additional prize tiers may be announced, so check the Book Crawl website or follow participating bookstores on social media for updates.

Who’s participating?

Fourteen bookstores will participate in the San Diego Book Crawl — that’s 14 locations across the county to explore.

Personal favorites of mine? Mysterious Galaxy, Meet Cute and El Camino Books. Not that I’m biased (OK, maybe a little), but each of these storefronts offers something wholly unique.

Mysterious Galaxy, located in the Midway District, is a subgenre nirvana specializing in horror, sci-fi, fantasy and romance. I know I can always find a solid horror-lit pick or an epic fantasy adventure there.

Meet Cute, a queer-owned romance oasis in La Mesa, is a utopia for the soft-hearted (or dark fantasy-loving baddies) looking to be swooned.

El Camino Books, in Del Mar, carries a broad range of fiction, poetry and those perfectly aesthetic coffee-table books you keep around to impress people who never actually come over.

If any of these sound like your literary flavor, give them a go.

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Customers browse shelves of books at Meet Cute Bookstore in La Mesa on Jan. 20, 2025. The shop will be one of 14 participating in the 2025 San Diego Book Crawl.

What should I bring?

Comfortable shoes : You don’t need knee pads, but sturdy footwear is a must. You’ll be doing lots of walking and standing while getting lost between bookshelves and deep conversations about your favorite titles and authors.

: You don’t need knee pads, but sturdy footwear is a must. You’ll be doing lots of walking and standing while getting lost between bookshelves and deep conversations about your favorite titles and authors. Water : Hydrate!

: Hydrate! Your favorite tote bag : Bring something spacious to stash your book haul and prizes. Whether it’s a canvas bag or that prized Trader Joe’s tote, anything goes.

: Bring something spacious to stash your book haul and prizes. Whether it’s a canvas bag or that prized Trader Joe’s tote, anything goes. Accessible transportation: The bookstores are spread out, so consider carpooling with a friend or using public transportation.

Why it matters

The San Diego Book Crawl isn’t just about books (though, let’s be honest, that’s reason enough). It’s about celebrating community, creativity and the joy of supporting local businesses that make San Diego’s culture shine.

So grab a tote bag, plan your route and get ready to crawl your heart out.