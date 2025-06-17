Escape to Arcade Monsters in East Village

In 2023, I did a story on the graffiti murals being painted at Arcade Monsters in East Village. But I hadn't had a chance to return and explore the full 13,000-square-foot space of retro and modern gameplay until now.

I interviewed graffiti artists in October 2023 about the amazing blacklight murals that were transforming the gaming venue into an unexpected art gallery featuring mashups of all your favorite pop culture icons. The opening was originally set for Thanksgiving 2023, but it got delayed to last summer. In the chaos of Comic-Con, I forgot to check back and enjoy the full experience.

Amy Fan KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando (center) celebrates her 65th birthday with friends Didi, Celeste Lopez and Amy Fan at Arcade Monsters on May 6, 2025.

But I turned 65 this year and thought of no better way to maturely celebrate the occasion than to invite a bunch of friends to a night at Arcade Monsters.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A row of pinball machines at Arcade Monsters in East Village San Diego on April 14, 202. Arcade Monsters features 200 games including a room filled with pinball machines.

For $25, you can play any and all games from 10 a.m to 2 a.m. every day of the week. The only things you have to pay for once you are in are a fortune from Zoltar Speaks, a memento from the photo booth, and your food and drinks (which include alcoholic slushies to satisfy both the child and adult in you).

You can find the latest driving and shooting games, an old school Nintendo room, exclusive games from Japan, a roomful of pinball machines, as well as nonelectronic activities like Skee-Ball, pingpong and tabletop soccer. My favorite games were the ones involving punching (allowing me to release pent-up hostility) and a Japanese taiko drum game. And that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the 200-plus games you can find in the building.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando plays the Japanese taiko drum game at Arcade Monsters in East Village, San Diego on April 14, 2025.

If you are planning a party, you can also reserve a room for $25 an hour to celebrate a birthday and bring your own cake or cupcakes (that is the only outside food allowed, but if you pay $35 for entry, you have in-and-out privileges to seek food elsewhere in East Village).

During the daytime hours, I saw a lot of dads and kids, perhaps deciding that daddy daycare at Arcade Monsters could make everyone happy. Then in the evening and late night, it was mostly young people and quite a few out on dates.

Entering Arcade Monsters, even during its quieter morning hours, is still sensory overload with music blasting and the cacophony of video game sound effects filling the building. The space is entirely blacklit to make the gorgeous and inspired graffiti murals pop. Of course, my favorite spot is the room featuring Godzilla, Mothra and King Kong — but mashed up with Rick and Morty.

Beth Accomando A graffiti mural at Arcade Monsters features kaiju, including Toho's Mothra. May 6, 2025

Arcade Monsters is a great addition to the East Village and provides the perfect complement to such geeky neighbors as Super7 San Diego and Now or Never Comics. Plus, it's within walking distance of Comic-Con, in case you need to nerd out on gaming after the convention floor closes.