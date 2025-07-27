Sunday Puzzle: Kennections

On-air challenge

I've brought a few games of Kennections, in the style of "Jeopardy!'s" Ken Jennings' new book, "The Complete Kennections."

In each set, I'll ask you five questions, the answers to which have something in common. Try to answer the questions. Then tell me the common denominator.

PUZZLE #1

What giant in British publishing, founded in 1935, was known for its inexpensive paperbacks and merged with Random House in 2013? (7) What fundamental concept in Chinese philosophy is represented by a symbol called a "taijitu"? (3,3,4) What African animal travels in a herd known as a "dazzle"? (5) What kind of cookie is an ingredient in a Dairy Queen Blizzard? (4) For solving what kind of puzzle did Ken Jennings win a prize in a 2006 national championship? (9)



PUZZLE #2

What actor, with the initials M.M., starred in the 1983 war drama "Streamers"? (7,6)

Who designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington? (4,3)

Who has received a record 35 Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design? (5,4) Who directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in the 1969 film "Easy Rider"? (6,6) What Spanish explorer was the first person to lead an official European expedition to Puerto Rico and Florida? (5,2,3)

This week's challenge

This is a two-week creative challenge, and it's a tough one. Most people are familiar with palindromes, which read backward and forward the same. For example:

Rise to vote, sir.

Lid off a daffodil.

The object is to write a palindrome that contains the letter Q.

Entries will be judged on sense, naturalness of syntax, and overall elegance.

The person who submits what I consider to be the best palindrome containing the letter Q will play puzzle on the air with me next week.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 31 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

