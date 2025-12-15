The 10 best TV shows of 2025, according to KPBS Staff

These are the TV shows KPBS staff loved most in 2025 — the series that kept us talking, thinking and coming back for more. The picks span genres, platform and tones, but each left a lasting impression.



‘Andor’ (Season 2)

If you are an adult who loved “Star Wars” as a child but have become jaded by the deluge of subpar Disney-made content from the franchise over the last decade or so, you must give “Andor” a try. Created by Tony Gilroy — the mind behind some of this century’s greatest thrillers (“Michael Clayton” and the “Bourne” films) — this show brings a level of nuance and intrigue that blows other recent “Star Wars” projects out of the water, with the exception of the 2015 film “Rogue One,” which Gilroy wrote and which ties directly into “Andor’s” story. Both the movie and the series explore the complexities and moral quandaries of starting a rebellion, with a disconcerting relevance to our real world today. The series concluded this year after just two seasons, so it’s not a daunting undertaking — and nearly every episode is a masterpiece. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest

Where to stream: Disney+

‘Big Boys’ (Season 3)

This heartwarming and hilarious series was such an unexpected gem. After hearing one of my favorite artists, Abbi Jacobson, rave about it, I binged all of its tear-jerker episodes over a weekend. The show follows Jack (played by Dylan Llewellyn, the actor from “Derry Girls”), as he enrolls in university after taking two years off to mourn the death of his dad and comes to terms with his sexuality. He is paired with another flailing outcast, an older student named Danny (played by Jon Pointing), who has heartbreaking struggles of his own — his grandmother’s deterioration and his battle with severe depression. As the two navigate the usual college turmoil, they do their best to support one another through both lighthearted and heavy moments. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator

Where to stream: Hulu



‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’ (Season 2)

As someone who claims “Adventure Time” as their favorite show, of course I’m keeping up with the spinoff following the alternate universe of “Fionna and Cake.” The second season is even better than the first, and I am absolutely loving the constant universe crossover. I honestly can’t tell if I like Cake or Jake more. — Audy McAfee, arts reporter

Where to stream: HBO Max

‘The Great American Recipe’ (Season 4)

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 4 Preview

I enjoyed this year’s season of “The Great American Recipe.” It’s fun watching PBS’ spin on a competitive cooking show and seeing the mix of cultures and flavors around the country. — Ashley Carbonell, donor engagement manager

Where to stream: PBS.org or PBS app



‘MobLand’

On TV, I was riveted to “MobLand,” starring Tom Hardy as a British gangster. Helen Mirren is an absolute bitch — ruthless, unhinged and absolutely dangerous. The cast knocks it out of the park, and unlike shows where people tell me, “Oh, it’s a slow burn and really takes off in episode 3,” this one grabbed me and would not let go. Every episode is so tense that I want to fast-forward to the end to see if anyone dies, but of course, I just endure the stress with masochistic delight. This is so good. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

Where to stream: Paramount+



‘Murderbot’

As a fan of the cozy-ish sci-fi book series, I felt this adaptation lived up to the feel of Martha Wells’ “The Murderbot Diaries.” In season 1, we accompany a rogue SecUnit (Alexander Skarsgård) that has hacked its module in order to do what it loves most — watch an ungodly amount of soap operas. This, along with a mission protecting a warm bunch of overly-friendly scientists, kicks off Murderbot’s reluctant and annoying journey toward connecting with its humanity. The best part of the show — and the book. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator

Where to stream: Apple TV+



‘Severance’ (Season 2)

“Severance” on Apple TV+ was fantastic! I haven't been this invested in a show since I watched "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," and like both of those shows, the level of detail in the writing and world building is mind-blowing! The end of the second season also opens up debate on whether the characters all made the right decisions, which I hope will be explored more in season 3. — Brandon Truffa, media production specialist

Where to stream: Apple TV+



‘The Studio’

“The Studio” on Apple TV+ was my favorite show of the year. Seth Rogen plays a newly appointed movie studio head who’s desperately seeking approval from Hollywood’s elite while trying to keep his company afloat. The cast is stacked with celebrity cameos and over-the-top performances from Bryan Cranston and Catherine O’Hara. Each episode is laugh-out-loud funny and more cringeworthy than the last. — Kim Swain, senior producer

Where to stream: Apple TV+



‘We Were Liars‘

I watched “We Were Liars” with my teenage daughter after she read the book. It’s not something I would normally choose, but I was instantly hooked, and we excitedly awaited new episodes until the monumental twist at the end. Even though my daughter had read the book first, she still said the twist delivered. An indulgent mystery about the dysfunctional elite — and a fun book-first-then-show project for screen-addled teens. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest

Where to stream: Prime Video



‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

K-drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines” is about love, family bonds, generational roots and the quiet joy of living a simple life. I found it incredibly rich and beautifully acted, with an intense sadness that really stayed with me. Even at its heaviest, the show finds room for warmth and small moments of light, which makes everything hit harder. It leans into It leans into aging and the weight of loss and struggle, showing how those experiences can shape and strengthen people over time. It’s emotionally heavy, and I know that’s not for everyone, but that’s exactly what I love — when a series makes me feel deeply for its characters and everything they’re carrying. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor

Where to stream: Netflix