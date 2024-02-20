County Supervisor says funding to help migrants running out

San Diego County is "on the brink of depleting" $6 million in funding used to help migrants with transportation and other needs, and Supervisor Jim Desmond is asking for federal assistance Tuesday.

The money is set to run out on Thursday, and "we anticipate a surge in individuals sleeping in our airports and streets," Desmond said in a statement Monday.

"The federal government must take immediate action to rectify this problem," Desmond said. "The responsibility for addressing this crisis lies firmly in their hands, and they must take decisive steps to fix it."

Desmond said the money "should have been directed toward tackling urgent issues within our county, such as homelessness and public safety."

He added that the U.S.-Mexico border situation "has escalated to alarming levels, with over 100,000 border encounters recorded in San Diego alone over the past five months."

"This surge is not merely a matter of numbers; it is a glaring symptom of a system failing to enforce the laws designed to safeguard our nation's borders," Desmond said.

Initially, the county was receiving between 300 and 400 migrants a day, but that number has increased to between 800 and 900, Desmond said.

If the situation persists, the federal government "must step up to fund and operate temporary shelters or housing on federal properties, facilitating the processing of individuals to their final destinations instead of releasing them onto our streets and transit centers," Desmond said. "Until they can responsibly manage this situation, further entry into our region should not be permitted."

Attempts to reach board Chairwoman Nora Vargas' office for comment Monday were not immediately successful. County government offices were closed for the Washington's birthday holiday.

During its meetings in October and December, the county Board of Supervisors approved $3 million to help migrants and asylum seekers. The second $3 million funding amount was to be turned over to SBCS, the Chula Vista-based nonprofit organization formerly known as South Bay Community Services.

The board voted unanimously this month to develop a long-term plan for migrant transfer sites and respite shelters to include federal and state funding.

The plan would also involve finding private-sector or philanthropic dollars for community-based organizations, along with suitable properties for shelters.