Local ACLU joins other branches in warning over Texas immigration law

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of San Diego and Imperial Counties joined other branches of the organization Tuesday in issuing a warning to immigrants after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law allowing local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties joined branches in Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas in issuing the alert over the measure that was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The nation's highest court denied a request from the U.S. Justice Department to prevent the law from taking effect while a federal appeal challenging the measure's legality is pending.

The law, originally set to take effect March 5, "authorizes untrained police officers to engage in immigration enforcement," according the ACLU New Mexico website.

The law also "creates a new unconstitutional process in which the police in Texas are permitted to detain people suspected of being non-U.S. citizens and entering or attempting to enter Texas from Mexico or another country without authorization," according to the ACLU.

Police may charge individuals with a new state crime of "illegal entry" to Texas, punishable by up to six months in jail, or may charge people previously denied admission to the U.S. or deported from the U.S. with "illegal re-entry" to Texas, punishable by up to 10 to 20 years in prison, according to the ACLU.

Abbott, a strong critic of President Joe Biden's border policies, has described the law as needed to discourage migrants from entering the state, insisting the federal government has not done enough to deter illegal immigration.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Abbott said the ruling was "clearly a positive development," even with upcoming hearings in the federal appeals court. The ACLU on its website advised those affected by the law to "stay calm," and not run, argue with, resist or obstruct a law enforcement officer, even if they believe their rights are being violated.

The organization also advised people not to lie about immigration status or provide false documents. It also released a list of rights and additional steps people can take if stopped by authorities.