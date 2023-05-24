Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Economy

How does the debt ceiling deal affect San Diegans?

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT
The U.S. Capitol dome in twilight might be a fitting metaphor for where action on the debt-ceiling now stands.
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol dome in twilight might be a fitting metaphor for where action on the debt-ceiling now stands.

President Biden and Republicans in Congress have not made much progress on raising the debt ceiling — that’s the limit on how much money the United States can borrow.

San Diego State University professor of economics Hisham Foad explained why it matters if it's not raised.

“We're going to come up short of meeting all of our obligations — whether it be interest on debt that we owe,” Foad said. “But also everyday things like Social Security and Medicare payments, paying the salaries of people in our military, meeting our obligations for government contracts.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from California in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023. The U.S. can seem like the country that cried debt ceiling, but many say this year, the country might actually default. What happens to the economy and to regular people if we default?
Economy
RELATED: So would a U.S. default really be that bad? Yes – And here's why
Stacey Vanek Smith

Time is running out — the $31.4 trillion ceiling has already been reached. If Congress fails to act, the government could default as early as June 1.

Foad said even a week of delay could have catastrophic effects.

“Basically we're going to have to start making some decisions about what to prioritize," he said. "It's almost certain that the Treasury Department is going to prioritize meeting their debt and interest payments first.”

The San Diego Food Bank is one San Diego organization that could feel the impact. It receives 20%-30% of its food supply from federally funded programs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Cole Lyle (left), a Marine Corps veteran and executive director of the veterans advocacy group Mission Roll Call, says a U.S. default would have devastating consequences for former military members who stand to see their benefits suspended.
Economy
RELATED: These are some of the people who'll be impacted if the U.S. defaults on its debts
Scott Horsley

The political stalemate on the debt ceiling could lead to cuts in their food quantity and increase the number of people they need to serve.

“Now if we have bigger issues with the debt ceiling, and they start cutting CalFresh, SNAP, it could mean a lot more people are going to be looking for food assistance from us,” said Vanessa Ruiz, San Diego Food Bank's vice president of operations.

Ruiz said this has happened before, in 2018 and 2019, and it impacted San Diegans.

“We were serving additional folks that never came to our food distribution such as the Coast Guard. We had other military branches that were coming to our doors, asking for food assistance — whether temporarily or indefinitely until they could get back on their feet,” she said.

Foad said it's likely that an agreement on the debt ceiling is reached in time, but it's important to brace for the worst case scenario.

That includes federal budget cuts and a serious hit to the overall economy. He said that would lead to a recession.

Economy
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News