'Oscars of Beer': Success for San Diego brewers amid industry changes

Eighteen San Diego breweries took home medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Colorado last weekend, outpacing last year's 15 wins.

The competition is considered the Oscars of beer. More than 9,000 beers were entered, and only 303 awards were given out. But for some, the win comes at a time when changing tastes are affecting the craft beer industry.

Second Chance Beer Company in Carmel Mountain was one of two breweries from San Diego to win two medals.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Fistful of Gummies and Tabula Rasa, the award-winning beers from Second Chance Beer Company, pictured with the medals won from the Great American Beer Festival, Sept. 27, 2023.

"To win the two this year and eight over the last eight years for us is reaffirming that we're doing some things right and we're making some good, well-balanced, tasty beers," Marty Mendiola, Second Chance's brewmaster, said. "So to be part of that 3% that win a medal is just really humbling."

The two winning beers for Second Chance, Fistful of Gummies and Tabula Rasa, both won bronze. Tabula Rasa is an old favorite at the festival. The Porter-style beer has won four medals in the past.

But winning the prestigious competition does not necessarily translate to better sales — especially in San Diego where IPA is still king.

“Porters and Stouts, as you know, are not the top sellers like an IPA or Pilsner or a Lager would be, but what we do gain is reputation of quality, good brewing techniques,” Mendiola said.

The wins come at a time when the landscape of the craft-brewing industry is changing. This month, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that 17 local breweries closed, relocated or consolidated last year.

Erik Bruvold, CEO of the San Diego North Economic Development Council, said the industry is going through a correction.

“I think that industry expanded really rapidly and consumers are maybe shifting a little bit of their taste,” he said.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Tropical Terps, the award-winning IPA from Belching Beaver is pictured with the gold medal won at the Great American Beer Festival, Sept. 27, 2023.

But for those brewing IPAs, the awards came at the right time. Oceanside's Belching Beaver Brewery's Tropical Terps — an experimental IPA — took home the gold, one of five for San Diego.

The beer was only released this spring.

"It's been a great beer for us so far," said Troy Smith, Belching Beaver's brewmaster. "And when you find something like getting a gold medal to ensure that the quality is there and the beer is there. It changes things. It's affirmation that it's legit.”

Young people aren’t drinking as much as the previous generation. According to a study from the University of Michigan, Gen Zers are drinking 20% less than millennials did at their age. Smith is certainly feeling it.

"We hit the pressure with the Seltzer market three years ago," Smith said. "Then (ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages) really started coming about. Now you've got the (nonalcoholic beverage) market coming out. You've got a new generation of people who aren't drinking quite as much. So, when you have something like this, it brings more attention to your brand."

San Diego is the self-appointed Capital of Craft, according to the San Diego Brewers Guild. There are more than 150 breweries in the county.

Mendiola said Arizona is an emerging market for San Diego beers.

"They love San Diego beers, so that's always been a nice outlet for us," he said.

Here are San Diego winners:

Gold



Ballast Point Brewing Company for Barometer Drop

Belching Beaver Brewery for Tropical Terps IPA

BNS Brewing and Distilling for Gatling Gun

East Village Brewing Company for IZOLA Kvass

North Park’s TapRoom Beer Company for PB Haze

Silver



Bagby Beer Company for Herd of Turtles

Burgeon Beer Company for Carlsbad Crush

Modern Times for Mega Devil’s Teeth: Double Dutch S’mores Edition

North Park Beer Company for X-Raying Flowers

Pizza Port Ocean Beach for Giullaume

Rouleur Brewing Company for DOMESTIQUE Blonde Ale

Rip Current Brewing for Breakline Bock

Bronze

