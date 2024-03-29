Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

What's the game of Monopoly really about? Find out in Throughline's history quiz.

By Anya Steinberg Peter Balonon-Rosen Alyson Hurt
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:01 AM PDT
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images

Monopoly is one of the best-selling board games in history. It was invented by a woman, who originally didn't get credit for her idea. What else is hidden in the game's history? Test your knowledge here and listen to our episode about the history of Monopoly – and how a young woman's critique of capitalism grew into a best-selling board game.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Loading...

Tags

Economy Pop CultureNPR Top Stories
Peter Balonon-Rosen
Peter Balonon-Rosen is a producer for NPR's Throughline.
More News