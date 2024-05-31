Average San Diego gas price continues to decline, falls to $5.057

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 17th time in 18 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.057.

The average price has dropped 21.2 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.9 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 13 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The average price is 6.7 cents less than one week ago and 29.4 cents lower than one month ago but 13.9 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.378 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the eighth consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $3.559, a day after it dropped six-tenths of a cent. It has dropped 5 cents over the past seven days following three increases totaling 2.5 cents. It is 9.8 cents lower than one month ago and 1.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.457 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.