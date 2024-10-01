State climate credit to give SDG&E customers $78 break on energy bills

A California Climate Credit program will give San Diego Gas & Electric customers a $78.22 credit on their energy bill in October, it was announced Tuesday.

The program, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, is part of an effort by the state to fight climate change.

"We appreciate working collaboratively with the California Public Utilities Commission to distribute the Climate Credit and offer some financial relief to our customers," said Dana Golan, SDG&E vice president of customer services. "Anyone struggling to pay their bill is encouraged to reach out to us. We're here to help connect them with financial assistance programs."

In April, SDG&E customers saw a $58.98 credit for natural gas. The credits come from a California Cap-and-Trade Program that "requires polluters to pay for climate pollution," a CPUC statement read. Credits are distributed in April and October each year.

Billing cycles vary, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in October, but no action is required to receive it. It will automatically be credited to all gas and electricity customers — including community choice aggregation customers and master-metered customers.