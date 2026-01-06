San Diego-Oceanside rail service suspended this weekend

The North County Transit District announced Tuesday that all coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside will be suspended two weekends this month for routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work.

The first closure will take place this Saturday and Sunday, and the second will take place Jan. 24-25.

The NCTD and its project partners said they will use the closures to advance "critical projects" for the region, including the Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5 project and Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project in Carlsbad.

Track maintenance will also be performed this weekend at Leucadia Boulevard.

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," the NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closures but other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekends.

Officials advised residents along the corridor to remain alert and only cross the rail line at designated rail crossings.

More information on weekend closures can be found at on the NCTD's website. Information about Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service can be found here.