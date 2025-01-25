5 money-draining mistakes travelers make when planning a vacation

Budget travel does not have to be what many of us had the privilege of doing in our early 20s — staying in a hostel, scrounging for cheap eats or maybe even sleeping in a train station.

You can have satisfying experiences without draining your bank account or compromising on safety or quality, say travel experts. You'll just need to avoid a few common financial mistakes — and let go of the luxury travel images you keep seeing on social media.

"We have Champagne dreams and beer budgets," says Crissy Whalin of Single Mom Budget Travel. So, let's "come back to planet Earth and explore it in a way that's realistic."

Whether you're planning a quick weekend getaway or a big trip abroad, this guide will help you check your assumptions about budget travel — and potentially save you thousands of dollars.

Mistake No. 1: Traveling to your dream destination

Do this instead: Go to a "destination dupe"

Photograph by Tsering Bista and Beck Harlan If Paris is out of your budget, plan a trip to a more affordable city with a similar vibe, like Montreal.

If your dream destination is out of budget, look for an affordable lookalike.

For example, if you're a Francophile but can't swing the trans-Atlantic trip to Paris, try a shorter flight to Montreal or Quebec City. A June round trip ticket from New York City to Paris averages $1,104, whereas a summer round trip ticket from New York City to Montreal averages just $409.

Don't forget to factor in the cost of activities and accommodation. If you're considering a trip to California's Napa Valley, maybe look into the Finger Lakes region in New York, says travel journalist Brittney Oliver. "They're known for their Riesling," she says — and the trip will cost you a fraction of the price.

The Finger Lakes area has plenty of excellent hotel options for well under $100 per night — you won't find that in Napa. And while the average cost of a basic wine tasting is $40 in Napa, it ranges from about $5 to $12 at the Finger Lakes wineries. There's also great skiing around the Finger Lakes — who needs a trip to the Alps?

Mistake No. 2: Picking specific dates for your trip

Do this instead: Be flexible with your travel timing

Photograph by Tsering Bista and Beck Harlan For cheaper flights, avoid traveling on Sundays and Mondays.

Travel can be expensive. Even with the U.S. Department of Transportation cracking down on airline fees in 2024, over the course of the year, airfare costs still jumped 25%.

So be less precious about your travel timing and book a trip during the offseason. In 2022, I brought my family of three to the Greek island of Santorini, a popular summer destination, in January. The flights were just $500 per person round trip. If we had been dead-set on hitting dream summer weather, the flights would have been over $1,000 each.

Also, avoid flying on Sundays and Mondays, which tend to be the most expensive due to weekend trips and business travelers, according to 2024 data from flight app Hopper.

Mistake No. 3: Assuming vacation rentals are cheapest

Do this instead: Consider hotels, hostels or a home swap

Photograph by Tsering Bista and Beck Harlan A vacation rental isn't always a better deal than a traditional hotel.

Travelers often assume that a vacation rental like Airbnb or VRBO will be more affordable than a hotel, but that's not always the case. According to reporting from The Points Guy, the average daily Airbnb rate in 2023 was 36% higher than it was just three years prior. During that same time period, Hilton's average rates increased by 7.8%.

Beyond vacation rentals and five-star hotels, you have options.

Budget hotels: Some brands, like Novotel and Ibis, offer rooms even lower than $50 per night. Whalin recommends Ibis hotels because they're cheap, clean and some even offer a microwave and a mini fridge.

Hostels: While you may think of hostels as crowded spots filled with college-age backpackers, a little creative research will help you find ones that are anything but.

Whalin, who has been traveling as a single mom with her 16-year-old since he was 10, has stayed in family hostels in Finland, Germany, Norway and Spain. Some of the best family-friendly hostels across Europe include cribs, high chairs and game rooms for the kids. "They're amazing, clean and safe, and I've never regretted it," she says.

House-sitting, pet-sitting and house swaps. With sitting, you stay in someone's home for free while they're away in exchange for pet and plant care and the like. With swapping, you exchange homes with someone — just like Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in the 2006 rom-com, The Holiday.

Try sites like Trusted House Sitters, Love Home Swap and Kid & Coe. Membership costs about $100 to $200 and grants you access to build a profile and browse around the listings. Then, you apply for a sit or swap somewhere that strikes your fancy, and the homeowners review your application and reach out if it's a fit. It's a lot like online dating, but for houses and dogs.

Mistake No. 4: Staying in the city center

Do this instead: Trek to the outskirts of the city

Photograph by Tsering Bista and Beck Harlan Stay in areas outside of the city center when you travel. It's a great way to save money and expand your experience beyond typical tourist destinations.

Get off the beaten path. In general, food, activities, nightlife and even shopping in the touristy center of town tend to be more expensive. "Times Square or Hollywood, that's where you're going to spend all your money," says Oliver.

If you're traveling to New York City, for example, take the subway toward the end of the 1 line to 231st or 242nd Street, where I grew up in the Bronx. You'll find a variety of international cuisine at more affordable prices. While a mid-priced meal for two averages around $145 in Manhattan. it's more like $65 for the same up in the Bronx.

If you're in Paris, take a break from spending money on museum tickets and ride the train to St. Ouen. Browsing (and 'gramming) its antique markets are a delightful way to spend an afternoon, even if you don't spend a dime — er, a euro.

Mistake No. 5: Paying with credit

Do this instead: Pay with points and cash

Photograph by Tsering Bista and Beck Harlan If you're going to pay with points, use them strategically. Book flights during off-peak times or for longer-haul trips where points stretch further.

Your first instinct may be to use your credit card while you travel to earn points. But it can also set you up for budgeting failure by making you blissfully unaware of how much you've actually spent, says Oliver.

And if you can't pay off that credit card bill ASAP, you'll be racking up interest charges and fees, which you definitely don't want. So stay aware of what you tend to spend on and delegate a limited cash fund for your most frequent culprits, whether that's food or souvenirs.

If you're going to pay for travel with points, use them strategically. Book flights during off-peak times or for longer-haul trips where points stretch further. Don't waste points on something that could be cheaper out of pocket; always compare the cash vs. points price of a flight, for example, to find your best cent-per-point value.

Of course, avoiding these five money mistakes may result in a trip to, say, Tokyo, that looks a little different from what you envisioned.

Remember, "comparison is the thief of joy," says Whalin. So maybe you missed the cherry blossoms because you didn't pay for peak flight prices. Maybe you're staying at a quiet hostel several subway stops away from bustling Shibuya. And maybe this will actually be your favorite trip yet.

Amelia Edelman is an editor, travel writer and content strategist. Previous publications and editorial roles include Travel + Leisure, BBC Travel, US News & World Report, Parents, Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens.

