Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount Since Oct. 28

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since Oct. 28, increasing 1.5 cents to $4.624, rising for the 10th time in 11 days.

The average price has risen 10 cents in the past 11 days, including 1.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 8.6 cents more than one week ago and 10.8 cents higher than one month ago but 9.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.811 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Two Southern California refineries are experiencing planned and unplanned shutdowns, while a major fire over the weekend shut down operations at a Northern California refinery," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"While the Martinez refinery fire won't directly impact Southern California supply, local pump prices could rise if it results in a long-term outage."

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.141, the fourth consecutive increase following a run of nine decreases in 11 days totaling 3.7 cents. It has risen 4.3 cents over the past four days and is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and 7.3 cents higher than one month ago but seven- tenths of a cent less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.875 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.